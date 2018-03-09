By Ben Fontana | 92.3 The Fan
Cleveland (92.3 The Fan) – According to multiple reports, the Cleveland Browns have acquired Buffalo Bills QB Tyord Taylor.

Reports say the Browns are giving up a third round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft for Taylor. The pick is 65th overall.

Taylor led the Bills to their first playoff bid in over 20 years this past season.

Taylor has a 92.5Q Brating over the last three years with the Bills. He adds on 1575 rushing yards and 14 more TDs there too.

