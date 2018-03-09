Cleveland (92.3 The Fan) – According to multiple reports, the Cleveland Browns have acquired Buffalo Bills QB Tyord Taylor.

Reports say the Browns are giving up a third round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft for Taylor. The pick is 65th overall.

Cleveland traded a third-round pick firnQB Tyrod Taylor, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2018

Taylor led the Bills to their first playoff bid in over 20 years this past season.

Browns strike again. This time, Cleveland agrees to trade a mid-round draft pick to Buffalo for QB Tyrod Taylor, source tells ESPN. Taylor now will throw to new Browns’ WR Jarvis Landry. And Buffalo back in QB market. More on SportsCenter now. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2018

Taylor has a 92.5Q Brating over the last three years with the Bills. He adds on 1575 rushing yards and 14 more TDs there too.