Browns Uniform Redesign Underway For 2020 RevealIn 2015 the Browns were in dire need of a fresh look and after missing on the redesign they aim to score big in 2020 with a modern look that pays homage to the history of the once great franchise.

Ian Wharton: Bashaud Breeland Would Be Perfect Free Agent Fit For BrownsIan Wharton of Bleacher Report joined Chico and Andy to discuss the Browns' various scenarios with picks 1 and 4, Quenton Nelson potentially playing tackle, the best positional fit for Minkah Fitzpatrick and how free agent Bashaud Breeland would fit in the secondary.

Mary Kay Cabot: I Don't Think There Is A Consensus On Who The Top QB Is Yet In BereaMary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer & Cleveland.com joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima with the latest on the Cleveland Browns.

Greg Cosell: "There's A Lot To Like About Baker Mayfield As You Transition Him To The NFL ; Barkley's Pretty Darn Special"Greg Cosell talks about each of the top quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL Draft, the running back group in this class and the Browns' decision at No. 1.

Warren Sharp: Browns Must Drastically Alter Offense For New QBWarren Sharp of sharpfootballstats.com joined Andy and Jeff to discuss the historical value of the Browns draft war chest, the value of a running back in today's NFL and the legacy (or lack thereof) of Sashi Brown.

Dane Brugler: There Is A Lot To Sam Darnold That Tells Me He Will Be The Best Of This QB Group, I Wouldn't Be Suprised If Josh Rosen Isn't Drafted In The Top 10Senior Analyst for NFLDraftScout.com Dane Brugler joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk about the prospects in the upcoming draft.

Andrew Siciliano: Josh Allen Won The CombineAndrew Siciliano joined Andy and Chico to discuss how all the top QBs fared at the combine, which players helped themselves the most, various scenarios for the Browns in the first round and whether NFL teams are within their rights when asking ridiculous questions at the combine.

NFL Announces Complete 2018 Draft Order, Browns 12 Picks SetThe league released the complete order for the 7-round draft comprising of 256 selections that will take place April 26-28 in Dallas, Texas.

Browns Draft Party Returns To Muni Lot; Registration For Free Tickets Begins This WeekThe draft party will be held for the first round of the draft, which the Browns currently own the Nos 1 and 4 overall picks, on April 26 from 6-11 p.m. Parking opens at 4 p.m. and gates for fans are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m.

USC Head Coach Clay Helton Says Sam Darnold Is 'The Example Of What It Means To Be A True Pro'USC head coach Clay Helton doesn't have any doubts that Sam Darnold will succeed in the NFL.