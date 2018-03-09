Steven Ruiz from USA Today joined Andy and Jeff to discuss his mock draft that had the Browns trading out of number 1 and selecting Baker Mayfield, the top prospects in the draft regardless of position, why Mayfield is tops in the draft and why a team would fall in love with Josh Allen.
