By Jake Chapman
Filed Under:Baker Mayfield, John Dorsey, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen, Quenton Nelson, Sam Darnold, Saquon Barkley

Steven Ruiz from USA Today joined Andy and Jeff to discuss his mock draft that had the Browns trading out of number 1 and selecting Baker Mayfield, the top prospects in the draft regardless of position, why Mayfield is tops in the draft and why a team would fall in love with Josh Allen.

