Cleveland, OH

If you enjoyed Friday’s Browns trade bonanza, good news – Dorsey may not be done.

Multiple sources tell 92.3 The Fan that the Dorsey is still working the phones on multiple fronts in an effort to improve the team and potentially improve the Browns’ draft cache too.

Dorsey is not only looking to add more players but also draft picks.

On Friday Dorsey agreed to terms on 3 separate trades with Miami, Buffalo and Green Bay that netted 3-time Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry, quarterback Tyrod Taylor and cornerback Damarious Randall.

While the Browns have not confirmed any of the deals because they won’t become official until the new league year begins next Wednesday at 4 p.m., Landry, Taylor and Randall did on Twitter.

Dorsey clearly isn’t satisfied with just waiting on and using free agency to recruit and ultimately overpay players to come to Cleveland.

Stay tuned.