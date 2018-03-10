Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – The trade of Danny Shelton cleared the decks of former general manager Ray Farmer’s 4 first-round picks.

It also completed the wipeout of the Browns’ entire cache of first-round picks selected between 2009-2015.

And Corey Coleman – their first-round pick in 2016 – could be next to go.

Here’s the official 10-man body count with how and when they met their demise in Cleveland:

2009 No. 21 Alex Mack – signed with Atlanta as free agent, March 2016; 3x Pro Bowler

2010 No. 7 Joe Haden – released, August 2017; 2x Pro Bowler

2011 No. 21 Phil Taylor – released, September 2015

2012 No. 3 Trent Richardson – traded to Indianapolis, September 2013

2012 No. 22 Brandon Weeden – released, March 2014

2013 No. 6 Barkevious Mingo – traded to New England, August 2016

2014 No. 8 Justin Gilbert – traded to Pittsburgh, September 2016

2014 No. 22 Johnny Manziel – released, March 2016

2015 No. 12 Danny Shelton – traded to New England, March 2018

2015 No. 19 Cameron Erving – traded to Kansas City, August 2017

Taylor and Weeden were part of the proceeds from the 2011 trade out of No. 6, handing Julio Jones to the Falcons while Gilbert and Erving were part of the proceeds from trading out of No. 4 in 2014 and the chance to land Khalil Mack, who went a pick later to Oakland fifth.

Over those 10 picks only 2 turned into Pro Bowl talent, 4 were released, 5 were traded and 1 left on their own to sign elsewhere as a free agent.

Maybe John Dorsey will have better luck in the first round in April. Then again, he can’t do much worse.