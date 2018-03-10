Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – We still don’t know if Joe Thomas is going to play football for the Cleveland Browns in 2018 but he does have a few thoughts to share on the John Dorsey trade-a-thon in his latest podcast.

Thomas, who hosts UNINTERRUPTED’s ThomaHawk Show podcast with former Browns receiver Andrew Hawkins, released what they called their first “Emergency” podcast on the same day as Hawkins’ birthday and the wedding of Thomas’ brother because the Browns made 4 trades in the span of about 18 hours Friday and Saturday.

Needless to say Thomas approved of the acquisition of quarterback Tyrod Taylor from Buffalo for the Browns’ third-round pick – No. 65 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

“I’m going to toot my own horn here — I said that the Browns should trade for Tyrod Taylor many weeks ago,” Thomas said right at the outset of the podcast. “I thought he was the most underrated player that might be available at quarterback and lo and behold it seems like John Dorsey must be a big ThomaHawk fan.”

“Obviously we’re making all the trades for John Dorsey,” Hawkins responded. “He has a real easy job: listen to us, get the information and make it happen. It’s a very simple process and that’s exactly what he’s done.”

Considering that Taylor was coming off of a playoff and Pro Bowl season, Thomas was surprised the Browns didn’t have to pay a steeper price for the veteran QB.

“I think it’s a great trade,” Thomas said. “They didn’t have to give up a whole bounty of picks or players. [They] were able to add a really good quarterback that’s been around. He’s got the experience. He took the Bills to the freaking playoffs this year for the first time in what, [17] years or something crazy.

“So, for [the Bills] to not love him and not give him another opportunity this year was crazy but for some reason people just fell out of love with the guy. I don’t get it. It doesn’t make sense to me but I think he’s a great fit in Cleveland. Obviously, I think his ability to make plays with his feet, not only running but also moving around when something breaks down and throwing the ball down the field I think is going to be a huge asset for a team that has a lot of young talent but is starting to kinda add to some of these other positions. I think he’s a great fit.”

Thomas wasn’t done praising Taylor.

“I hate when people make comparisons, but with that being said, I’m going to go ahead and make a comparison here, I’m going to say I really think he reminds me a little bit of Russell Wilson,” Thomas said. “Now I think Russell Wilson throws an incredible deep ball, one of the best in the game. I’m not sure Tyrod’s on that level, but as far as the ability to operate an offense and run it efficiently, be able to make plays, extend plays with his feet, make a lot of great decisions when he’s in the pocket. I think Tyrod Taylor can compare favorably to a guy that I think is a top five quarterback in the NFL and that’s Russell Wilson.”

The fact that Dorsey didn’t have to “overpay for a quarterback” with picks – see a potential trade for Nick Foles that could’ve cost a first-rounder or trying to recruit Kirk Cousins and attempt to offer him a record-setting contract – is what has Thomas and Hawkins excited the most about the trade.

“I think it just gives us in Cleveland a ton of options and I love it,” Thomas said.

The first domino to fall from Dorsey was the acquisition of 3-time Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry from Miami for a 2018 fourth- and 2019 seventh-round pick.

“Jarvis being traded to the Browns, that was the one I was most excited about because Jarvis – he’s like a man after my own heart,” Hawkins said. There isn’t another receiver – or maybe even player – in the NFL who plays as hard as Jarvis Landry does.”

“I love this move,” Thomas added. “This is really going to be one of the feathers in the cap of the offseason that John Dorsey’s having so far. To be able to acquire the top receiver who could be out there and available – and I think he did it for a fourth round pick this year and they’re giving him like a seventh round pick in 2019 – this is peanuts baby.”

Thomas added that he felt general managers try to overvalue and outsmart themselves by using late-round picks instead of trading them for proven talent.

Hawkins and Thomas both said they “wouldn’t be surprised” if Terrell Pryor returned to the Browns this offseason. Hawkins also said that with the Bengals not expected to retain Adam Pacman Jones to not be surprised if the Browns “made a play” for the 34-year old corner “given the history he has with Hue [Jackson], given his familiarity inside the division,” Hawkins said.

The duo also reviewed the third trade Friday – Damarious Randall for DeShone Kizer and a swap of fourth- and fifth-round draft picks.

“This trade was fantastic,” Thomas said.

“I really think Kizer has a future in this league but he needs some time to learn and grow. The situation in Green Bay is going to be so much better than it is if he would’ve stayed in Cleveland. For Kizer this is a great trade For the Browns it’s a great trade.”

“It’s a career saver [for Kizer],” Hawkins added.

As for the Shelton trade, both Hawkins and Thomas pointed to a lack of “fit” for Shelton in Cleveland’s defense and they expect him to thrive in New England.