Listen to The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima weekday mornings for your chance to win a Romeo’s Pizza three point swish.

That’s three medium one-topping pizzas for your Tournament Watch party!

It’s all from Romeo’s Pizza and sports radio 92.3 The Fan.

ROMEO’S PIZZA THREE POINT SWISH GIVEAWAY

Contest Date Range: March 12, 2018 6:00am – March 16, 2018 10:00am
Contest Rules:
For the On-Air: Romeo’s Three Point Swish Giveaway, listen to 92.3 The Fan weekdays only from Monday, March 12th, 2018 through Friday, March 16th, 2018 between 6:00am and 10:00am ET for the cue to call. The correct caller at 216-578- 0090 will receive one (1) Romeo’s Pizza Gift Certificate valid for three (3) medium one-topping pizzas courtesy of Romeo’s Pizza.   Approximate retail value is $38.25 per certificate.  Otherwise, the WKRK general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

