By Jonathan Peterlin | 92.3 The Fan
Corey Coleman, Duke Johnson, Hue Jackson, Jarvis Landry, John Dorsey, Sashi Brown, Tyrod Taylor

Dan Labbe from The Plain Dealer joined Jonathan Peterlin to discuss the Browns latest moves, Tyrod Taylor’s ceiling, possible further moves to make, whether the acquisitions will change Duke Johnson or Corey Coleman’s role within the offense and how much credit Sashi deserves.

