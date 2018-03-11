NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 02: Kaleb Wesson #34, Mike Watkins #24, Keita Bates-Diop #33 and Andrew Dakich #13 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate the play against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 2, 2018 in New York City. The Penn State Nittany Lions defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 69-68. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

The Ohio State Buckeyes have earned a five-seed in the West Region of the 2018 NCAA Tournament field in Chris Holtmann’s first season as head coach. They will play No. 12 South Dakota State at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, ID.

The top four seeds in the West are Xavier, North Carolina, Michigan and Gonzaga in that order.

It is the first appearance in the tournament for the Buckeyes since 2015, when they were eliminated in the third round by No. 2 Arizona.

The Buckeyes are led by junior Kieta Bates-Diop, scoring 19.4 points per contest, and pulling down 8.8 rebounds.