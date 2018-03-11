By Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
Nothing like doing something historic only for it not to count.

During the 5th inning of their split-squad contests against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Cleveland Indians turned a triple-play.

Third baseman Jose Ramirez picked a grounder off of the bat of Travis Shaw, tagged Stephen Vogt, stepped on third base to force out Christian Yelich and threw to second to force out Jonathan Villar.

The old 5-5-3 triple-play is not one that happens often.

The Indians allowed three runs to the Brewers in that game, falling 5-4. They won their other game against the Kansas City Royals, 3-1.

Baby steps

The two remaining stragglers on the Tribe injury reports took relatively big steps towards their return.

Outfielder Michael Brantley did a baserunning workout today in Arizona, according to Bastian, while starting pitcher Danny Salazar went through a weighted baseball program today.

Brantley has been hitting and running straight for weeks, but had not been cutting.

Salazar went through long toss up to 120 feet, and says a mound session is ‘really close.’

Inked up

The Indians came to terms with all 22 pre-arbitration eligible players today:

Greg Allen, Cody Anderson, Willi Castro, Yu Chang, Mike Clevinger, Yandy Diaz, Erik Gonzalez, Nick Goody, Eric Haase, Francisco Lindor, Francisco Mejia, Ryan Merritt, Julian Merryweather, Shawn Morimando, Tyler Naquin, Tyler Olson, Adam Plutko, Rob Refsnyder, Eric Stamets, Ben Taylor, Giovanny Urshela and Bradley Zimmer all had their contracts renewed for 2018.

