NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk about the Cleveland Browns and what they are doing in free agency.

Aditi gave her thoughts on how aggressive the team will be, if Joe Thomas is close to a decision on whether to return or retire, what the feeling is in Berea among players after last Friday’s trades, what to believe about the Nate Solder free agency rumors and if she thinks the team could trade down in the draft or go after play makers where they sit now.