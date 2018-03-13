By Mario McKellop

As a result of the Great Famine of the 1840s, Cleveland received a large influx of Irish immigrants. Since the city was less than half a century old at that time, those early immigrants had a profound effect on shaping the culture of Northeast Ohio. As such, it’s only fitting that city goes all out to honor the local Irish-American community on St. Patrick’s Day. To help families and adult revelers celebrate the holiday in grand fashion, here are five events that are sure to put a smile on your face and a song in your heart.

Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Superior and East 18th Street

www.stpatricksdaycleveland.com

One of the city’s most significant annual cultural events, the Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is a can’t miss event for revelers of all ages and backgrounds. Now celebrating its 176 th anniversary, the parade is both a celebration of the city’s rich and diverse cultural history and coming together of its citizens, clergy, civic organizations, civic organizations, law enforcement, fire rescue and emergency medical workers. Following tradition, the parade will begin at the intersection of superior and E. 18 th Street at 1:04 p.m. and will run for approximately two hours. This year’s theme is “Prominent Irish Pioneers of the 20th Century.”

P.J. McIntyre’s

17119 Lorain Ave.

Cleveland, OH 44111

(216) 941-9311

www.pjmcintyres.com

Called one Cleveland’s finest Irish pubs by Cleveland City Voter and Cleveland Scene, P.J. McIntyre’s is a fantastic place to spend St. Patrick’s Day. Having built its name on the authentic atmosphere, food and alcohol, visitors looking for a traditional experience should head to this bar on the big day. It’s the place to good for frothy pints of Guinness as well as delicious holiday specific cuisine like Shepard’s pie, Irish Boxty and corned beef sandwiches. Revelers who want to avoid the holiday crowds but still want to celebrate the holiday, P.J.’s will be part of this year’s Green Mile Bar Crawl which takes place on March 10.

Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day Fun Run

Johnson Street and West.6th Street

www.clevelandstpatricksdayrun.com

Anyone seeking something physical engaging to do on March 17 should check out Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day Fun Run. The event involves two races; a Kilt Run that runs approximately 3 miles and a standard 5K race. While the Kilt Run requires participants to wear kilts that are provided at the time of registration, neither race requires entrants to run or had any age restrictions. As such, the Fun Run is a great way for the entire family to get some exercise together. Entry to each race is $40.

House of Blues 14th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

House of Blues Cleveland

308 Euclid Ave.

Cleveland, OH 44114

(216) 523-2583

www.houseofblues.com/cleveland

Those interesting in celebrating the holiday in a more adult fashion should definitely attend House of Blues Cleveland’s 14th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration. As part of this year’s daylong event, the venue will be hosting some amazing music acts including Pogues tribute band Boys from the County Hell; Celtic punk band Craic; sardonic rock covers group Billy Likes Soda; EDM producer DJ Gene; pop music cover outfit Cheers and local legend DJ Sparky B. The House of Blues St. Patrick’s Day Celebration is a 21 and over event that kicks off at 9 a.m. And best of all, it has no cover charge.

Cleveland Metroparks St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Merwin’s Wharf

1785 Merwin Ave.

Cleveland, OH 44113

(216) 664-5696

www.clevelandmetroparks.com

Finally, revelers interested in listening to some great Irish music while sampling some excellent Irish cuisine should head to the Cleveland Metroparks St. Patrick’s Day Celebration. This daylong event kicks off at Merwin’s Wharf at 8 a.m. Early risers will be treated to a $1 buffet featuring corned beef hash and scrambled eggs until 11 a.m. And from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., attendees can take in a performance from The Donegal Doggs, one of the area’s premier Celtic music bands. Beginning at 10 a.m., revelers can partake in a menu of delectable Irish delights, including a 1 lbs. corned beef and Swiss sandwiches, 8 oz. black Angus burgers and Irish Poutine made with homemade French fries, gravy, corned beef and Swiss cheese.