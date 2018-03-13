Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Browns have tendered receiver Josh Gordon as an exclusive rights free agent.

The move was a mere formality for the club.

Gordon, who is eligible to become a restricted free agent in 2019 and an unrestricted free agent in 2020, will make $790,000 for the 2018 season.

After returning from a lengthy suspension that began in 2015, Gordon caught 18 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown in 5 games in 2017 following his reinstatement by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. In all, Gordon has served 56 games in suspensions since the Browns selected him with a second-round tender in the 2012 supplemental draft.

In 40 games – 37 starts – Gordon has totaled 179 catches, 3,089 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Browns.