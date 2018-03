Bud Shaw of the Cleveland.com joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima with the latest in Cleveland sports.

Bud gave his thoughts on the possibility of the Browns trading the 4th overall pick to Buffalo for picks 12 & 22, what he thinks of new QB Tyrod Taylor, if he is okay with the Browns moving on from DeShone Kizer and what his final thoughts on Sashi Brown are now that John Dorsey has his finger print on the organization.