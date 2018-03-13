Mary Kay joined Andy and Jeff to discuss Joe Thomas’ future, the likelihood that Nate Solder signs in Cleveland and how much he’d cost, a recap of the moves made over the weekend, the chances the Browns draft 2 quarterbacks, Saquon Barkley’s draft slot and the strength of the QB class.
Comments
Jake Chapman | 92.3 The FanExecutive producer for Baskin & Phelps on 92.3 The Fan (WKRK) Jake graduated from Chardon High School and studied Journalism at Ohio State....More from Jake Chapman | 92.3 The Fan