Clemson Tigers vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Friday, March 23, 2018, 7:07 pm ET

KANSAS -4.5

Each team has been impressive against the spread, with Clemson hitting on four in a row and Kansas seven of 10. But this matchup shows too many advantages for the Jayhawks to take the points. My simulations project a six-point win, but free throws may stretch it. Lay the points on the No. 1 seed.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (9-5 in last 14 CBB O/U picks)

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Villanova Wildcats

Friday, March 23, 2018, 7:27 pm ET

VILLANOVA -5.5

West Virginia walked an obstacle-free path to the Sweet 16, notching a pair of ho-hum wins over Murray State and Marshall. But the Mountaineers are likely to meet their match in the Sweet 16 against top-seeded Villanova. Not only the Wildcats the more talented club, they have picked apart opponents who use full-court pressure. For example, they have a pair of wins over Xavier by 50 combined points. Jalen Brunson and friends will pay off the press-breaker with transition buckets, and the Wildcats will move to the Elite Eight with a comfortable win.

SportsLine Expert: Josh Nagel (60-48-1 in last 109 CBB ATS picks)

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Purdue Boilermakers

Friday, March 23, 2018, 9:57 pm ET

PURDUE -1.5

Much is being made of Purdue’s efficient offense and Texas Tech’s equally efficient defense. But look at the other side of the court for a tiebreak. The Boilermakers have won games with their D as well, a unit that ranks 24th in points allowed, 15th in overall efficiency and 27th in field goal percentage (41.1 percent). Tech’s offense isn’t nearly as effective, ranking 143rd, 84th and 70th in the respective categories. Taking Purdue also offers a potential bonus if mammoth center Isaac Haas is cleared — we’ll see if Purdue’s engineering students can deliver an NCAA-approved brace by game time. Either way, I like the Boilermakers.

SportsLine Expert: Adam Thompson (7-1 in last 8 CBB picks)

Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Friday, March 23, 2018, 8:00 pm ET

MIAMI +6.5

Despite missing Hassan Whiteside, Miami has won three straight and is getting tremendous production from Kelly Olynyk. This team is on a 12-3-2 ATS run and I’m riding the Heat again Friday night to at least keep this close.

SportsLine Expert: Larry Hartstein (63-50-1 in last 114 NBA picks)

Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Friday, March 23, 2018, 10:00 pm ET

BOSTON +7

The injury-depleted Celtics keep getting undervalued by oddsmakers. Back them to cover for the eighth time in their last 10 games, despite the elite competition and tough environment.

SportsLine Expert: Larry Hartstein (63-50-1 in last 114 NBA picks)

