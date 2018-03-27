By Mario McKellop

With the sun finally chasing with winter gloom, Clevelanders that spring is finally near. With changing the season comes the regrowth of greenery, the return of baseball and Easter. While families across Northeast Ohio will be attending religious services and family dinners, the area does offer a number of fun-filled activities to fill the space in between those two traditional observances. Here are the five best Easter events for families in Cleveland.

Sunrise Farms Easter Eggstravaganza

Sunrise Farms

13115 Kinsman Road

Burton, OH 44021

(440) 834-1298

www.sunrisefarmgifts.com/april

Easter egg hunts are one of the most enjoyable parts of the holiday and Sunrise Farms stages the best event of that type in Northeast Ohio. Beginning at 11 a.m., kids under the age of 10 can start searching for colorful Easter eggs underneath layers of freshly cut straw. After all the treats of been found, families can visit the farm store where pancake mix, apples, cider and gourmet gift baskets can be purchased until 5 p.m. And to properly celebrate the occasion, a selection of Easter candies will also be available.

Easter Sunday Brunch Cruise

Nautica Queen

1153 Main Avenue

Cleveland, OH

(216) 696-8888

www.nauticaqueen.com/rates/cruising-calendar/?eyear=2018&emonth=4

Clevelanders interested in having a scenic holiday experience this year should make reservations for the Nautical Queen’s Easter Sunday Brunch Cruise. As part of the event, attendees will take a voyage alongside Cleveland’s picturesque waterfront. Notably, the Easter Bunny will be on hand to make sure all children on broad have a truly delightful river ride. And while the kids while away the afternoon enjoying some holiday frolicking, the grownups can partake in a sumptuous feast that includes chef-carved glazed ham, Belgian waffles, and an assorted of tasty breakfast pastries. Admission to this event costs $22.95 for kids under 11 and $29.95 for adults.

Easter Bunny Photos & Visits

The Great Northern Mall

4954 Great Northern Mall

North Olmsted, OH 44070

(440) 734-6304

www.shoppinggreatnorthernmall.com/events/visits-easter-bunny

The Great Northern Mall is a great place to spend Easter for a few different reasons. From now until April 15, kids can visit with Easter Bunny and get a photo taken, then get a special treat from Auntie Anne’s, Cinnabon and Carvel. After that’s done, the entire family can jump around on the Bungy Bounce, take a ride on the All Smiles Aboard trackless train or see a movie at the movie theater. Finally, families can end their day trip with a quick lunch at one of Great Northern’s 21 different restaurants.

Annual Egg Hunt

Cleveland Botanical Gardens

11030 East Blvd.

Cleveland, OH 44106

(216) 721-1600

www.cbgarden.org/calendar-of-events.aspx?eid=36241&ModuleId=285

Families interested in having an activity packed Easter experience will be spending a significant portion of the holiday traveling should head to Cleveland Botanical Gardens on March 31. On that date from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Gardens’ will be hosting a delightful Easter egg hunt in the Hershey Children’s Garden. Afterward, attendees can participate in a range of arts and crafts, games and taking a photo with the Easter Bunny. As space is limited, registering ahead of time is highly recommended. Admission is $12 for non-member adults and $18 for non-member children.

24th Annual Easter Bazaar

The Ukrainian Museum Archives

202 Kenilworth Avenue

Cleveland, OH

(216) 781-4329

www.umacleveland.org

Those interested in broadening their cultural horizons during the holiday should pay a visit to the Ukrainian Museum Archives in late March. The Museum will be featuring an exhibit of painstakingly-crafted Easter eggs in the Ukrainian tradition. These gorgeous and intricately detailed eggs, made using a multilayered process called pysanky, are visually stunning. And they have a fascinating history, the details of which will help children and adults appreciate Easter in a whole new way.