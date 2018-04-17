Trying to catch the next Cavs game from a local barstool?

Here’s a list of the best bars in Cleveland to watch playoff action.

1. Hodge’s

Topping the list is Hodge’s. Located at 668 Euclid Ave., the sports bar and traditional American spot offers a modernized take on global comfort food, and is the highest rated sports bar in Cleveland, boasting four stars out of 334 reviews on Yelp.

2. Forest City Shuffleboard

Next up is Ohio City’s Forest City Shuffleboard, situated at 4506 Lorain Ave. With five stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp, the sports club bar has proven to be a local favorite.

“Experience is not necessary, but the desire to have fun is,” states its website. With five indoor shuffleboard courts, two outdoor shuffleboard courts and two regulation shuffleboard tables, there’s plenty of action to go around.

3. Sainatos

Cuyahoga Valley’s Sainatos, located at 1852 Columbus Rd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sports bar, which offers pizza and more, four stars out of 57 reviews.

This family-owned and -operated business offers a variety of classic pasta dishes and pizza specialties, such as spaghetti aglio olio and the C-town pizza, served with roasted pepper, artichokes, oil, garlic and provolone. (A full menu is available here.)

4. Paninis Bar & Grill

Paninis Bar & Grill, a sports bar that offers sandwiches and pizza, is another

go-to spot perfect for catching a Cavs game, with four stars out of 45 Yelp reviews. Head over to 840 Huron Rd. E. to see for yourself.

5. Mulberry’s

Last but not least, check out Mulberry’s, which has earned four stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sports bar and sports club, which offers pizza and more, at 2316 Mulberry Ave.

Featuring a restaurant and bar area, a 5,500-square-foot open space designed for fun activities, and an outdoor deck overlooking downtown, there’s something for everyone at this local gem.

Data provided by Hoodline.