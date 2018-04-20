Whether you’re apartment hunting or not, sometimes it can be amusing to step inside a deluxe real estate listing to see what life could be like if money wasn’t a concern. So what exactly does the top of the line of Cleveland’s rental market look like these days — and what fancy features might one come across, given these astronomical prices?

We examined local listings in Cleveland via rental website Zumper to identify the city’s most ritzy listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on to see the select listings currently on the market.

3739 Edgehill Drive, #1 (Euclid-Green)

First off, check out this monstrous condo over at 3739 Edgehill Drive in Euclid-Green. It has an impressive four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a 4-bedroom rental in Cleveland is roughly $850 / month, this stately home is currently going for $2,700 / month. What, precisely, makes it so pricey?

In the condo, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops and a patio. The home also features garage parking. As fancy-shmancy as this set-up might seem, pets aren’t admissible.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

1237 Washington Ave., #1106 (Ohio City)

Then, there’s this incredible condo located at 1237 Washington Ave. in Ohio City. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a 2-bedroom rental in Cleveland is roughly $695 / month, this place is currently going for $2,500 / month.

In the unit, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, a balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and carpeting. The building offers garage parking, an elevator, a fitness center and concierge service. Dwelling in this deluxe home isn’t for everyone: pets are not allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

2504 W 10th St. (Tremont)

Then, here’s this monstrous single-family home located at 2504 W 10th St. in Tremont. It has an impressive four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home is currently going for $2,200 / month. What, precisely, makes it so high-priced?

Tenants will find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher, a fireplace and closet space. Both cats and dogs are allowed in this palatial abode.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1951 W 25th St., #504 (Ohio City)

Next, check out this impressive condo located at 1951 W 25th St. in Ohio City. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms and is currently going for $1,800 / month.

In the unit, you can anticipate high ceilings, a balcony, closet space, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, granite countertops, a kitchen island, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center and additional storage space. Pets too can live in this palatial residence, though there is a weight restriction.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

2222 Detroit Ave., #1119 (Ohio City)

Lastly, there’s this fantastic condo situated at 2222 Detroit Ave. in Ohio City. It has one bedroom and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a 1-bedroom rental in Cleveland is roughly $625 / month, this home is also currently going for $1,800 / month. Why so expensive?

In the unit, you can anticipate a balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, carpeted floors, a spiral staircase, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, a kitchen bar and a dishwasher. The building offers garage parking, a fitness center, a residents lounge and a roof deck. As chic as this set-up might seem, cats and dogs aren’t permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

