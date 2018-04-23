Ryan Mayer

It’s NFL Draft week, which means the questions over who will be taken by which team will be answered shortly. As the draft party rolls into Dallas this year, CBS Sports will be among those providing live coverage and analysis of every pick throughout all three days of the draft. The newly launched CBS Sports HQ, a 24/7 streaming sports site will be the home for all NFL Draft coverage for CBS, beginning with a preview show on Thursday night, April 26th at 7 p.m. Eastern time. After that hour-long preview show, draft analysts will provide coverage of every pick of the first round once it kicks off at 8 p.m. Eastern.

To tune in to CBS Sports HQ’s coverage of the draft beginning on Thursday night, head over to the link here. The full schedule of coverage for the weekend is as follows. All times Eastern.

Thursday:

7p-8p HQ News Wheel w/NFL Draft Preview

8p-11p HQ News / Live Coverage NFL Draft Round 1

Friday:

6p-7p

HQ News Wheel w/NFL Draft Preview

7p-11p

HQ News / Live Coverage NFL Draft Round 2 & 3

Saturday:

11a-12p HQ News Wheel w/NFL Draft Preview

12p-6p HQ News / Live Coverage NFL Draft Rounds 4 thru 7