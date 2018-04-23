BALTIMORE (CBS Local) – The Johns Hopkins reconstructive surgery team has successfully performed the first total penis and scrotum transplant in the world.

The transplant recipient is a veteran who sustained injuries in Afghanistan. He is expected to be discharged from the hospital this week after recovering from the 14-hour surgery back on March 26.

“We are hopeful that this transplant will help restore near-normal urinary and sexual functions for this young man,” W.P. Andrew Lee, M.D., professor and director of plastic and reconstructive surgery at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, said in a release.

The penis and scrotum came from a deceased donor. Nine plastic surgeons and two urological surgeons were involved in the transplant surgery.

Johns Hopkins has more on the revolutionary procedure on their website.

[H/T CBS Baltimore]