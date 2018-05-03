Browns Uniform Redesign Underway For 2020 RevealIn 2015 the Browns were in dire need of a fresh look and after missing on the redesign they aim to score big in 2020 with a modern look that pays homage to the history of the once great franchise.

Former Cleveland News Anchor Sharon Reed Answers The LeBron James RumorA rumor that had been a tall tale in Cleveland for years has finally been answered by former Cleveland anchor Sharon Reed.

The Seven Things You Should Know About Minor League Baseball.Ken Carman talks about life in the minors.

Keidel: NFL Draft, Good And Not So GoodThe Jets drafted the highest-rated QB, among other key picks, while the Browns managed to mess up both their first-round picks.

Cleveland Indians Unveil 2018 ScheduleThe Cleveland Indians unveiled their 2018 regular season schedule on Wednesday, which will start with a west-coast swing including a 10:10 pm EST Opening Day first pitch in Seattle.

How The Chargers Move To Los Angeles Affects The BrownsSo besides the painful memories that emerge with yet another team changing cities and the ugly realities of doing business with the NFL, how does the Chargers move affect the Browns?

Mickey Callaway: Guys Use Pine Tar To "Make The Game A Little Safer"Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway joined Baskin & Phelps Thursday to discuss the team from a mound point of view, how good the bullpen and John Axford have looked, Justin Masterson doing what he needs to do as a starter, his thoughts on Michael Pineda caught using pine tar, where Danny Salazar is from a mental state, and how good Trevor Bauer looks in Triple-A.

Aditi Kinkhabwala: As Of Monday, I'm Told The Browns Front Office Still Doesn't Know Joe Thomas' DecisionNFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk about the Cleveland Browns and what they are doing in free agency.

Leaderboard: The Fuzzy Math Of Zurich Classic's Team FormatBilly Horschel and Scott Piercy's success aside, Zurich Classic team pairings can turn out to be less than the sum of their parts.

Benjamin Allbright: Browns' Trade Strategy Was BrilliantBenjamin Allbright from FM 104.7 in Denver joined Andy and Jeff to discuss the free agency signings for Kirk Cousins and Case Keenum, the Browns preference for the top pick in the draft, the likelihood that Saquon Barkley goes top-10 in the NFL draft, the future of Deshone Kizer in Green Bay and the Browns plan to make trades before free agency.