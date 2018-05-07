NASHVILLE, TN (CBS Local) – Nashville Predators fans thought they were in for a special night when hometown stars Lady Antebellum came out to sing the national anthem before the team’s playoff game on May 5. The mood quickly changed when the award-winning music group forgot the words to “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Hockey fans at Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee groaned with displeasure when singer Charles Kelley skipped a line in the song and had to stop and regroup before the trio finished the performance. Kelley and bandmates Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood took to Twitter after the nationally-televised flub to apologize for their anthem mishap.

Welp. We’re human too y’all 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♂️ We’re still rooting for ya Preds!!! #smashville pic.twitter.com/0fWw5EqV8R — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) May 6, 2018

Kelley added on his own account that he had never messed up the national anthem before and the embarrassment would likely result in a very sleepless night.

Sang the anthem a thousand times, sorry for messing up one of the lines. Prob won’t sleep tonight now. 😬😬😬💩. #GoPreds — Charles Kelley (@charleskelleyla) May 6, 2018

Things didn’t get any better for Predators fans as their team went on to lose the crucial Game 5 matchup with the Winnipeg Jets in the second round of the NHL Playoffs.

Fans of the victorious Canadian squad added insult to injury by pointing out that the opponent’s national anthem was sung flawlessly.