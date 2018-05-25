CHICAGO (CBS) — A cat went on the ride of his life and it’s all caught on camera.

For two miles down the interstate – at speeds of 60 miles per hour – “Rebel the Cat” clung onto the roof of his owner’s van.

His owners say they had no idea until someone honked their horn to get their attention.

“Oh look at him, poor baby, look at him. See I hear a ‘meow’ too! Oh I’m glad he held on!” claimed the owners, while watching a video taken from a person in a car driving next to them.

After pulling over to rescue Rebel, his owner’s examined him and report he’s perfectly fine.

They say now they’re making sure to check their van, both inside and out, before starting their road trip.