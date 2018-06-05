(CBS) — Las Vegas emergency officials are warning parents about a summertime risk to children in hot climates.

Two years ago, a baby in Las Vegas was scalded by burning water that came from a garden hose that had been left sitting out in the sun.

Knowing this could be a recurrent danger as the weather warms, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue issued a fresh warning about the risk Tuesday.

Officials posted a photo of the scalded child, who suffered blistering burns on his back and arms. The incident happened in 2016, KPHO-TV reported, when 9-month-old Nicholas Woodger suffered second-degree burns on 30 percent of his body.

His mother, Dominique Woodger, said she was filling up a kiddie pool and accidentally sprayed the boy when she turned on the hose, the station reported.

Hoping to prevent this type of accident from happening again, the fire department warned: “Here in Las Vegas, a garden hose exposed to direct sunlight during summer can heat the water inside the hose (not flowing) to 130-140 degrees which can cause burns especially to children & animals.”

The fire department recommends letting the water flow from the hose for a few minutes so it cools off before spraying on people or animals.