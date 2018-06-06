Yet another round of artists are slated to appear at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards®, which airs live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 10 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.

The star-studded lineup includes Christine Baranski, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Melissa Benoist, Erich Bergen, Rachel Bloom, Rachel Brosnahan, Tituss Burgess, Jeff Daniels, Robert De Niro, Brandon Victor Dixon, Tina Fey, Christopher Jackson, Billy Joel, John Leguizamo, Patti LuPone, Katharine McPhee, Matthew Morrison, Kelli O’Hara, Bernadette Peters, Chita Rivera, Amy Schumer, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ming-Na Wen, Kerry Washington, and Marissa Jaret Winokur.

As previously announced, Uzo Aduba, Matt Bomer, Claire Danes, Tatiana Maslany, Leslie Odom Jr., Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, and Andrew Rannells will also take part in Broadway’s Biggest Night.

In addition, Tony Award nominees Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will host the show for the first time.

Watch the 72nd Annual Tony Awards® live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 10 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.