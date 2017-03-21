  • 12 Ohio Players In The 2017 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16Xavier v MarylandORLANDO, FL - MARCH 16: RaShid Gaston #35 of the Xavier Musketeers shoots the ball against Kevin Huerter #4 of the Maryland Terrapins and Ivan Bender #13 in the first half during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Amway Center on March 16, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • 12 Ohio Players In The 2017 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16NCAA Basketball Tournament - Second Round - Xavier v Florida StateORLANDO, FL - MARCH 18: RaShid Gaston #35 of the Xavier Musketeers dunks against Jonathan Isaac #1 and Michael Ojo #50 of the Florida State Seminoles in the first half during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the Amway Center on March 18, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • 12 Ohio Players In The 2017 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16NCAA Basketball Tournament - Notre Dame v West VirginiaBUFFALO, NY - MARCH 18: Elijah Macon #45 of the West Virginia Mountaineers reacts after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 83-71 during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 18, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
  • 12 Ohio Players In The 2017 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16NCAA Basketball Tournament - Notre Dame v West VirginiaBUFFALO, NY - MARCH 18: Elijah Macon #45 of the West Virginia Mountaineers dunks the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 18, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
  • 12 Ohio Players In The 2017 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16NCAA Basketball Tournament - Notre Dame v West VirginiaBUFFALO, NY - MARCH 18: Esa Ahmad #23 of the West Virginia Mountaineers reacts after a shot against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 18, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • 12 Ohio Players In The 2017 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16NCAA Basketball Tournament - First Round - Bucknell v West VirginiaBUFFALO, NY - MARCH 16: Esa Ahmad #23 of the West Virginia Mountaineers celebrates with his teammates after scoring in the first half against the Bucknell Bison during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 16, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • 12 Ohio Players In The 2017 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16Vermont v PurdueMILWAUKEE, WI - MARCH 16: Dakota Mathias #31 of the Purdue Boilermakers dribbles the ball while being guarded by Trae Bell-Haynes #2 of the Vermont Catamounts in the second half during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at BMO Harris Bradley Center on March 16, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
  • 12 Ohio Players In The 2017 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16GettyImages-655001206MILWAUKEE, WI - MARCH 18: Dakota Mathias during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at BMO Harris Bradley Center on March 18, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
  • 12 Ohio Players In The 2017 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16Crossroads ClassicINDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 17: Vincent Edwards #12 of the Purdue Boilermakers dribbles the ball during the 86-81 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 17, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
  • 12 Ohio Players In The 2017 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16Purdue v IowaIOWA CITY, IA - JANUARY 12: Forward Vincent Edwards #12 of the Purdue Boilermakers goes to the basket in the first half in front of Peter Jok #14 of the Iowa Hawkeyes , on January 12, 2017 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • 12 Ohio Players In The 2017 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16TCU v KansasLAWRENCE, KS - FEBRUARY 22: Carlton Bragg Jr. #15 of the Kansas Jayhawks dunks against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Allen Fieldhouse on February 22, 2017 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
  • 12 Ohio Players In The 2017 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16State Farm Champions ClassicNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Carlton Bragg Jr. #15 of the Kansas Jayhawks talks with head coach Bill Self against the Duke Blue Devils in the second half during the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
  • 12 Ohio Players In The 2017 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16Wisconson v MichiganANN ARBOR, MI - FEBRUARY 16: Khalil Iverson #21 of the Wisconsin Badgers grabs a rebound in front of D.J. Wilson #5 of the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Crisler Center on February 16, 2017 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • 12 Ohio Players In The 2017 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16Prairie View A&M v WisconsinMADISON, WI - NOVEMBER 27: Khalil Iverson #21 of the Wisconsin Badgers dunks the ball in the first half against the Prairie View A&M Panthers at the Kohl Center on November 27, 2016 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
  • 12 Ohio Players In The 2017 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16NCAA Basketball Tournament - Wisconsin v VillanovaBUFFALO, NY - MARCH 18: Nigel Hayes #10 of the Wisconsin Badgers reacts after a play against the Villanova Wildcats during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 18, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • 12 Ohio Players In The 2017 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16NCAA Basketball Tournament - Wisconsin v VillanovaBUFFALO, NY - MARCH 18: Nigel Hayes #10 of the Wisconsin Badgers drives to the basket against Kris Jenkins #2 of the Villanova Wildcats during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 18, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
  • 12 Ohio Players In The 2017 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16Maryland v WisconsinMADISON, WI - FEBRUARY 19: Vitto Brown #30 of the Wisconsin Badgers takes a three point shot during the first half of a game against the Maryland Terrapins at the Kohl Center on February 19, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
  • 12 Ohio Players In The 2017 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16NCAA Basketball Tournament - Wisconsin v VillanovaBUFFALO, NY - MARCH 18: Vitto Brown #30 of the Wisconsin Badgers and Josh Hart #3 of the Villanova Wildcats go after a rebound during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 18, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • 12 Ohio Players In The 2017 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16NCAA Basketball Tournament - Wisconsin v VillanovaBUFFALO, NY - MARCH 18: D'Mitrik Trice #0 of the Wisconsin Badgers and Jalen Brunson #1 of the Villanova Wildcats battle for a loose ball during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 18, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • 12 Ohio Players In The 2017 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16Big Ten Basketball Tournament - QuarterfinalsWASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 10: D'Mitrik Trice #0 of the Wisconsin Badgers dribbles the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at Verizon Center on March 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • 12 Ohio Players In The 2017 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16NCAA Basketball Tournament - First Round - Winthrop v ButlerMILWAUKEE, WI - MARCH 16: Nate Fowler #51 of the Butler Bulldogs sits in the huddle during a timeout against the Winthrop Eagles in the first half during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at BMO Harris Bradley Center on March 16, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
  • 12 Ohio Players In The 2017 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16Middle Tennessee v ButlerMILWAUKEE, WI - MARCH 18: Nate Fowler #51 of the Butler Bulldogs fouls JaCorey Williams #22 of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in the first half during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at BMO Harris Bradley Center on March 18, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonthan Daniel/Getty Images)
  • 12 Ohio Players In The 2017 NCAA Tournament Sweet 162K ClassicNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 18: Mark Donnal #34 of the Michigan Wolverines slams home a dunk against the Southern Methodist Mustangs in the first half of the 2K Classic Championship at Madison Square Garden on November 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
  • 12 Ohio Players In The 2017 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16NCAA Basketball Tournament - Second Round - Michigan v LouisvilleINDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 19: Tony Hicks #1 of the Louisville Cardinals shoots against Mark Donnal #34 of the Michigan Wolverines in the first half during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 19, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
  •  Next Gallery 2017 NCAA Tournament Cheerleaders - Rounds 1 and 2
Categories: College Sports NCAA Tournament Photo Galleries Sports

More Latest Photos

12 Ohio Players In The 2017 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16Two pictures of every player from Ohio playing in the 2017 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16!
2017 NCAA Tournament Cheerleaders - Rounds 1 and 2Pictures from the NCAA Tournament first and second rounds with school cheerleaders and spirit squads!
LeBron James, Nike Host Patients From Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital
Dos Equis College Basketball Watch Party at Panini's in Kent - March 19, 2017Pictures from the 92.3 The Fan street team and Dos Equis at Panini's in Kent for a college basketball watch party!
Dos Equis College Basketball Watch Parties - March 18, 2017Pictures with the 92.3 The Fan Street Team and Dos Equis for college basketball watch parties across Northeast Ohio on Saturday, March 18th.
Anthony Lima at Bar Louie West 6th- March 17, 2017Pictures of Anthony Lima and the 92.3 The Fan Street Team at Bar Louie on West 6th Street in downtown Cleveland on St. Patrick's Day!

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

NCAA Tournament Homepage
Spring Training Updates
FAN HUDDLE

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia