12 Ohio Players In The 2017 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 NCAA Basketball Tournament - Second Round - Michigan v Louisville INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 19: Tony Hicks #1 of the Louisville Cardinals shoots against Mark Donnal #34 of the Michigan Wolverines in the first half during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 19, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)