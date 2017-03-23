Joe Thomas Visits 92.3 The Fan With Ken Carman and Anthony Lima - March 23, 2017Joe Thomas in-studio with Ken Carman and Anthony Lima talking Browns

The Fan Huddle: Draft Analysis at Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield ParkPictures from our inaugural Fan Huddle event! Thanks for coming out!

The Fan Huddle: VIP Meet And Greet - March 22, 2017Pictures from backstage with our VIPs meeting our panel at the inaugural Fan Huddle!

United States vs. Japan - World Baseball Classic Semi-FinalPictures from the U.S.'s 2-1 win over Japan to advance to the 2017 World Baseball Classic Final

12 Ohio Players In The 2017 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16Two pictures of every player from Ohio playing in the 2017 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16!

2017 NCAA Tournament Cheerleaders - Rounds 1 and 2Pictures from the NCAA Tournament first and second rounds with school cheerleaders and spirit squads!