  • The Cleveland Indians’ 2017 Opening Day 25-Man RosterCleveland Indians v San Francisco GiantsSCOTTSDALE, AZ - MARCH 10: Trevor Bauer #47 of the Cleveland Indians pitches in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants during the spring training game at Scottsdale Stadium on March 10, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
  • The Cleveland Indians’ 2017 Opening Day 25-Man RosterCleveland Indians Photo DayGOODYEAR, AZ - FEBRUARY 24: Cody Allen of the Cleveland Indians poses for a portrait during Indians Photo Day at the Goodyear Sports Complex on February 24, 2017 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Tringali/Getty Images)
  • The Cleveland Indians’ 2017 Opening Day 25-Man RosterMinnesota Twins v Cleveland IndiansRelief pitcher Shawn Armstrong #51 of the Cleveland Indians pitches during the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field on August 8, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the Twins 17-4. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • The Cleveland Indians’ 2017 Opening Day 25-Man RosterChicago White Sox v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 23: Pitcher Carlos Carrasco #59 of the Cleveland Indians in the dugout prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on September 23, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • The Cleveland Indians’ 2017 Opening Day 25-Man RosterCleveland Indians Photo DayGOODYEAR, AZ - FEBRUARY 24: Corey Kluber of the Cleveland Indians poses for a portrait during Indians Photo Day at the Goodyear Sports Complex on February 24, 2017 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Tringali/Getty Images)
  • The Cleveland Indians’ 2017 Opening Day 25-Man RosterSan Diego Padres v Colorado RockiesBoone Logan #48 of the Colorado Rockies pitches during a regular season MLB game between the Colorado Rockies and the visiting San Diego Padres at Coors Field on September 18, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Russell Lansford/Getty Images)
  • The Cleveland Indians’ 2017 Opening Day 25-Man RosterDetroit Tigers v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 10: Starting pitcher Zach McAllister #34 of the Cleveland Indians pitches during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on April 10, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio.(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • The Cleveland Indians’ 2017 Opening Day 25-Man RosterALCS - Cleveland Indians v Toronto Blue Jays - Game FiveTORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 19: Andrew Miller #24 of the Cleveland Indians reacts after closing out the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game five of the American League Championship Series at Rogers Centre on October 19, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • The Cleveland Indians’ 2017 Opening Day 25-Man RosterCleveland Indians v Detroit TigersDETROIT, MI - APRIL 23: Dan Otero #61 of the Cleveland Indians pitches in the ninth inning during a MLB game at Comerica Park on April 23, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. The Indians defeated the Tiger 10-1. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)
  • The Cleveland Indians’ 2017 Opening Day 25-Man RosterKansas City Royals v Cleveland IndiansGOODYEAR, AZ - MARCH 11: Danny Salazar #31 of the Cleveland Indians sits in the dugout after pitching against the Kansas City Royals during the spring training game at Goodyear Ballpark on March 11, 2017 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
  • The Cleveland Indians’ 2017 Opening Day 25-Man RosterALCS - Cleveland Indians v Toronto Blue Jays - Game FiveTORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 19: Bryan Shaw #27 of the Cleveland Indians throws a pitch in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game five of the American League Championship Series at Rogers Centre on October 19, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
  • The Cleveland Indians’ 2017 Opening Day 25-Man RosterLos Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Cleveland IndiansGOODYEAR, AZ - MARCH 09: Josh Tomlin #43 of the Cleveland Indians is greeted by teammates after exiting the game in the fourth inning during the spring training game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Goodyear Ballpark on March 9, 2017 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
  • The Cleveland Indians’ 2017 Opening Day 25-Man RosterMLB: OCT 04 Indians WorkoutCleveland Indians Catcher Yan Gomes (10) during the Cleveland Indians workout in preparation for the American League Divisional Series against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
  • The Cleveland Indians’ 2017 Opening Day 25-Man RosterChicago White Sox v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 16: Roberto Perez #55 of the Cleveland Indians rounds first on his way to a double off a hit to center during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on August 16, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • The Cleveland Indians’ 2017 Opening Day 25-Man Roster2017 Cleveland Indians Photo DayGOODYEAR, AZ - FEBRUARY 24: Yandy Diaz #72 of the Cleveland Indians poses during Photo Day on Friday, February 24, 2017 at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
  • The Cleveland Indians’ 2017 Opening Day 25-Man RosterKansas City Royals v Cleveland IndiansGOODYEAR, AZ - MARCH 11: Edwin Encarnacion #10 of the Cleveland Indians bats in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals during the spring training game at Goodyear Ballpark on March 11, 2017 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
  • The Cleveland Indians’ 2017 Opening Day 25-Man RosterWorld Series - Chicago Cubs v Cleveland Indians - Game SixFrancisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians looks on during batting practice prior to Game Six of the 2016 World Series against the Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field on November 1, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • The Cleveland Indians’ 2017 Opening Day 25-Man RosterCleveland Indians v San Francisco GiantsSCOTTSDALE, AZ - MARCH 10: Mac Williamson #51 of the San Francisco Giants steals second as Michael Martinez #1 of the Cleveland Indians applies the tag in the second inning during the spring training game at Scottsdale Stadium on March 10, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
  • The Cleveland Indians’ 2017 Opening Day 25-Man RosterALCS - Cleveland Indians v Toronto Blue Jays - Game FourTORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 18: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Indians looks on during batting practice prior to game four of the American League Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 18, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
  • The Cleveland Indians’ 2017 Opening Day 25-Man RosterCleveland Indians v Chicago CubsCarlos Santana #41 of the Cleveland Indians (Photo by Rob Tringali/Getty Images)
  • The Cleveland Indians’ 2017 Opening Day 25-Man RosterKansas City Royals v Cleveland IndiansGOODYEAR, AZ - MARCH 11: Abraham Almonte #35 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring in the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals during the spring training game at Goodyear Ballpark on March 11, 2017 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
  • The Cleveland Indians’ 2017 Opening Day 25-Man RosterCleveland Indians v Minnesota TwinsMichael Brantley (Photo by Andy Clayton-King/Getty Images)
  • The Cleveland Indians’ 2017 Opening Day 25-Man RosterBrandon Guyer in studio with Bull & FoxIndians OF Brandon Guyer / (photo credit Ben Fontana/CBS Radio Cleveland)
  • The Cleveland Indians’ 2017 Opening Day 25-Man RosterKansas City Royals v Cleveland IndiansGOODYEAR, AZ - MARCH 11: Austin Jackson #26 of the Cleveland Indians in the dugout in the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals during the spring training game at Goodyear Ballpark on March 11, 2017 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
  • The Cleveland Indians’ 2017 Opening Day 25-Man RosterToronto Blue Jays v Cleveland IndiansTyler Naquin #30 of the Cleveland Indians hits a walk-off inside-the-park home run to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field on August 19, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the Blue Jays 3-2. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • The Cleveland Indians’ 2017 Opening Day 25-Man RosterCleveland Indians v Chicago White Sox - Game TwoCody Anderson #56 of the Cleveland Indians pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning in the second game of a doubleheader on May 23, 2016 at U. S. Cellular Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)
  • The Cleveland Indians’ 2017 Opening Day 25-Man Rostergettyimages-613191790_594_screenCLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 07: Lonnie Chisenhall #8 of the Cleveland Indians hits a three-run home run in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox during game two of the American League Divison Series at Progressive Field on October 7, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • The Cleveland Indians’ 2017 Opening Day 25-Man RosterWorld Series - Chicago Cubs v Cleveland Indians - Game SixJason Kipnis #22 of the Cleveland Indians runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs in Game Six of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 1, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  •  Next Gallery Dos Equis College Basketball Watch Parties – Final Four Weekend – April 1-3, 2017
Categories: Indians MLB Sports

More Latest Photos

The Cleveland Indians’ 2017 Opening Day 25-Man RosterCheck out the Indians Opening Day 25-man roster, plus the three guys on the disabled list to start the season
Dos Equis College Basketball Watch Parties – Final Four Weekend – April 1-3, 2017Pictures from our Dos Equis College Basketball Watch Parties at Buffalo Wild Wings in Aurora and Dive Bar in downtown Cleveland!
Stipe Miocic Visits 92.3 The Fan With Ken Carman and Anthony LimaStipe Miocic in-studio with Ken Carman and Anthony Lima.
2017 NCAA Tournament Cheerleaders – Sweet 16 and Elite 8Pictures from the best cheerleaders and spirit squads of the sweet 16 and elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament!
Dustin Fox at the Cleveland Home + Remodeling Expo - March 25, 2017Pictures of 92.3 The Fan at the Cleveland Home and Remodeling Expo at the Cleveland Convention Center with special guest Dustin Fox!
Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - March 25, 2017

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Check Your Bracket
Text & Win $1,000
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia