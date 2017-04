2017 NCAA Tournament National Championship Game: UNC vs. GonzagaPictures from an exciting National Championship Game in Arizona, where North Carolina took home the title against Gonzaga!

Cleveland Indians Season Opener at Texas - April 4, 2017Pictures from the Cleveland Indians' 8-5 opening day win over the Texas Rangers

2017 NCAA Tournament Cheerleaders – Final Four and National ChampionshipPictures from Final Four weekend in Arizona with the best spirit squads and cheerleaders from Gonzaga, UNC, and more!

The Cleveland Indians’ 2017 Opening Day 25-Man RosterCheck out the Indians Opening Day 25-man roster, plus the three guys on the disabled list to start the season

Dos Equis College Basketball Watch Parties – Final Four Weekend – April 1-3, 2017Pictures from our Dos Equis College Basketball Watch Parties at Buffalo Wild Wings in Aurora and Dive Bar in downtown Cleveland!

Stipe Miocic Visits 92.3 The Fan With Ken Carman and Anthony LimaStipe Miocic in-studio with Ken Carman and Anthony Lima.