  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Round OneAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 06: Charley Hoffman of the United States plays a shot during the first round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Round ThreeAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Thomas Pieters of Belgium plays his second shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Round ThreeAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Ryan Moore of the United States waits to putt on the 16th green during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Round ThreeAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his second shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017GettyImages-666292388during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia.
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Round ThreeAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: (L-R) Rickie Fowler of the United States and Thomas Pieters of Belgium wait on the 16th green during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Round ThreeAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017GettyImages-666294642during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia.
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Round ThreeAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Rickie Fowler of the United States plays his second shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017GettyImages-666294736during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia.
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Round ThreeAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Sergio Garcia of Spain lines up a putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Round ThreeAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Jordan Spieth of the United States reacts to his birdie on the 15th green during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Round ThreeAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Sergio Garcia of Spain lines up a putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Round ThreeAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Fred Couples of the United States speaks to officials during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Round ThreeAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: A detailed view of Charley Hoffman of the United States lining up a putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Round ThreeAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Phil Mickelson of the United States walks to the 14th hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Round ThreeAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Jordan Spieth of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017GettyImages-666538256during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia.
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Round ThreeAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Rickie Fowler of the United States and his caddie Joseph Skovron walk to the on the 18th hole green during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Round ThreeAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Charley Hoffman of the United States lines up a putt on on the tenth hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Round ThreeAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Rickie Fowler of the United States walks on the sixth hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Round ThreeAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: William McGirt of the United States and caddie Brandon Antus stand on the 18th hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Round ThreeAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Fred Couples of the United States and Jon Rahm of Spain shake hands with their caddies after finishing on the 18th hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Final RoundAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Justin Rose of England plays his shot from the eighth tee during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Final RoundAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts to a birdie on the second hole during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Final RoundAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Rickie Fowler of the United States chips to the first green during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Final RoundAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Rickie Fowler of the United States plays his shot from the third tee as patrons look on during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Final RoundAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Sergio Garcia of Spain reacts to a putt for birdie on the third hole during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017GettyImages-666577866during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia.
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Final RoundAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Justin Rose of England reacts to his missed birdie putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017GettyImages-666601092during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia.
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Final RoundAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: (L-R) Justin Rose of England and Sergio Garcia of Spain look on from the 12th tee during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Final RoundAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Adam Scott of Australia reacts to his third shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Final RoundAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Jordan Spieth of the United States waits with caddie Michael Greller on the 12th tee during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Final RoundAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Patrons cheer as Sergio Garcia of Spain celebrates making a putt for eagle on the 15th hole during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Final RoundAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Sergio Garcia of Spain celebrates after defeating Justin Rose (not pictured) of England on the first playoff hole during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Final RoundAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Final RoundAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Justin Rose of England reacts to his missed birdie putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Final RoundAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Sergio Garcia of Spain celebrates after defeating Justin Rose (not pictured) of England on the first playoff hole during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017GettyImages-666622994during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia.
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Final RoundAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Sergio Garcia of Spain celebrates with caddie Glen Murray after defeating Justin Rose (not pictured) of England on the first playoff hole during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017GettyImages-666626908during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia.
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Final RoundAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Sergio Garcia of Spain embraces fiancee Angela Akins in celebration after defeating Justin Rose (not pictured) of England on the first playoff hole during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Final RoundAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Sergio Garcia of Spain embraces fiancee Angela Akins in celebration after defeating Justin Rose (not pictured) of England on the first playoff hole during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Final RoundAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: (L-R) Danny Willett of England congratulates Sergio Garcia of Spain during the green jacket ceremony after Garcia won in a playoff during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Final RoundAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Danny Willett of England presents Sergio Garcia of Spain with the green jacket after Garcia won in a playoff during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Final RoundAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Rules officials Sir Michael Bonallack (L) and John Paramor look on during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Final RoundAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Sergio Garcia of Spain celebrates with the Masters Trophy during the Green Jacket ceremony after he won in a playoff during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017The Masters - Final RoundAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Sergio Garcia of Spain celebrates with the Masters Trophy during the Green Jacket ceremony after he won in a playoff during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • Best of The Masters Tournament 2017GettyImages-666625894during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia.
Categories: Golf Sports

