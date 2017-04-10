Latest Photos
Sponsored By
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsCleveland Indians Photo Day / (Photo by Rob Tringali/Getty Images)GOODYEAR, AZ - FEBRUARY 22: Corey Kluber #68 of the Cleveland Indians poses during their photo day at the Cleveland Indians Spring Training Complex on February 22, 2011 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Tringali/Getty Images)
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsCorey Kluber #34 of the Cleveland IndiansDETROIT - SEPTEMBER 26: Corey Kluber #34 of the Cleveland Indians pitches in the eighth inning during the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on September 26, 2011 in Detroit, Michigan. The Tigers defeated the Indians 14-0. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsMinnesota Twins v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 13: Josh Tomlin #43 of the Cleveland Indians pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning of their game on August 13, 2011 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cleveland Indians defeated the Minnesota Twins 3-1. Corey Kluber
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsNew York Yankees v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 24: Starting pitcher Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians pitches to Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field on August 24, 2012 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsIndians 2013 Spring Training
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsMinnesota Twins v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - MAY 5: Starting pitcher Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians pitches during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field on May 5, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsDetroit Tigers v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - JULY 7: Starting pitcher Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians pitches to Austin Jackson #14 of the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Progressive Field on July 7, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsCleveland Indians v Chicago White SoxCHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 12: Starting pitcher Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians delivers the ball against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field on September 12, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsCleveland Indians v Texas RangersSURPRISE, AZ - MARCH 03: Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians pitches in the bottom of the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium on March 03, 2014 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Corey Kluber
- Corey Kluber Through The Years21. Cleveland Indians (11-14)Corey Kluber with a nice Thursday at the park. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsDetroit Tigers v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - MAY 19: Starting pitcher Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians pitches during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on May 19, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Corey Kluber
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsCleveland Indians v Los Angeles DodgersLOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 30: Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on June 30, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsKansas City Royals v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - JULY 6: Starting pitcher Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on July 6, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsSeattle Mariners v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - JULY 30: Starting pitcher Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians pitches during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field on July 30, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsBaltimore Orioles v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 15: Starting pitcher Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians pitches during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field on August 15, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsCleveland Indians v New York YankeesNEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 09: Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians pitches in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 9, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsCleveland Indians v Chicago White SoxCHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 27: Starting pitcher Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians takes his hat off in the dugout after being taken out of the game in the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field on August 27, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Brian Kersey/Getty Images)
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsChicago White Sox v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 6: Starting pitcher Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians pitches during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on September 6, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsTampa Bay Rays v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 26: Starting pitcher Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians pitches during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field on September 26, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsCorey Kluber-Cleveland Sports Awards
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsCleveland Indians v Houston AstrosHOUSTON, TX - APRIL 06: Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians throws in the first inning against the Houston Astros on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park on April 6, 2015 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
- Corey Kluber Through The Years471375182CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 27: Starting pitcher Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on April 27, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Corey Kluber
- Corey Kluber Through The Years471988080
- Corey Kluber Through The Years473202432
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsKansas City Royals v Cleveland IndiansCorey Kluber and Roberto Perez
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsTampa Bay Rays v Cleveland Indians
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsChicago White Sox v Cleveland Indians
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsCleveland Indians v Boston Red Sox
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsKansas City Royals v Cleveland IndiansStarting pitcher Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians throws out Omar Infante #14 of the Kansas City Royals at first during the fourth inning at Progressive Field on September 17, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsBoston Red Sox v Cleveland Indians
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsIMG_6347
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsCleveland Indians v Chicago CubsCorey Kluber (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsBoston Red Sox v Cleveland Indians
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsCleveland Indians v Detroit TigersCorey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians pitches in the first inning during a MLB game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on April 23, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsCleveland Indians v Houston Astros
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsTexas Rangers v Cleveland Indians
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsTampa Bay Rays v Cleveland Indians
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsTampa Bay Rays v Cleveland Indians
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsCleveland Indians v Atlanta Braves
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsCleveland Indians v Toronto Blue Jays
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsCleveland Indians v Texas Rangers
- Corey Kluber Through The Years2. Corey Kluber -- Cleveland IndiansAL Ranks: 5th ERA (3.09), 1st FIP (3.17), 4th IP (183.2), 2nd WAR (4.6), 6th K/9 (9.26), 15th BB/9 (2.25), 6th K-BB % (19.6)
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsCleveland Indians v Detroit Tigers
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsWorld Series - Chicago Cubs v Cleveland Indians - Game One
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsWorld Series - Cleveland Indians v Chicago Cubs - Game Four
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsCleveland Indians' Media and Players Only Pre-Fan Fest Party At Wild Eagle Saloon - January 27, 2017
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsCleveland Indians' Media and Players Only Pre-Fan Fest Party At Wild Eagle Saloon - January 27, 2017
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsCleveland Indians Photo Day
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsCleveland Indians v Texas Rangers
- Corey Kluber Through The YearsCleveland Indians v Arizona Diamondbacks
- Categories: Indians MLB Sports Syndication
More Latest PhotosCorey Kluber Through The YearsHappy birthday Corey Kluber! The Indians ace was born today on April 10, 1986Cleveland Indians at Arizona Diamondbacks - April 7-9, 2017Pictures from Chase Field in Arizona for the Cleveland Indians inter-league series against the DiamondbacksBest of The Masters Tournament 2017Pictures from Sergio Garcia's win at the Masters in Augusta on April 9, 2017Cleveland Indians vs. Texas Rangers - April 5, 2017Pictures from the Indians' 9-6 walk-off win over the Rangers on Wednesday night in Texas!2017 NCAA Tournament National Championship Game: UNC vs. GonzagaPictures from an exciting National Championship Game in Arizona, where North Carolina took home the title against Gonzaga!Cleveland Indians Season Opener at Texas - April 4, 2017Pictures from the Cleveland Indians' 8-5 opening day win over the Texas Rangers