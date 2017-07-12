  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 20172017 Major League Baseball All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Indians singles during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Robinson Cano #22 of the Seattle Mariners and the American League celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run in the tenth inning against the National League during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Michael Brantley #23 of the Cleveland Indians and the American League bats in the eighth inning against the National League during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 2017GettyImages-812909944during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida.
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Andrew Miller #24 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates defeating the National League 2-1 in the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians and the American League and Robinson Cano #22 of the Seattle Mariners and the American League celebrate their teams 2-1 victory over the National League during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star Game - Batting PracticeMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: A detail of the shoes of Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians and the American League during batting practice for the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star Game - Batting PracticeMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Andrew Miller #24 of the Cleveland Indians and the American League looks on during batting practice for the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star Game - Batting PracticeMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians and the American League warms up during batting practice for the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Indians and the American League bats in the first inning against the National League during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Indians and the American League steals second base against Daniel Murphy #20 of the Washington Nationals and the National League in the third inning during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians and the American League fields his position during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees and the American League celebrates with teammates after defeating the National League 2-1 in the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Latin-born member of the Baseball Hall of Fame Ivan Rodriguez takes the field with others to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the start of the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Yadier Molina #4 of the St. Louis Cardinals and the National League reacts with Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians and the American League during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees and the American League celebrates defeating the National League 2-1 in the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: A general view during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Robinson Cano #22 of the Seattle Mariners and the American League is presented with car keys by vice president Brian Sweeney of Chevrolet after winning the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award and defeating the National League 2-1 in the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Yadier Molina #4 of the St. Louis Cardinals and the National League celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the American League during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Justin Upton #8 of the Detroit Tigers and the American League is unable to catch a solo home run ball hit by Yadier Molina #4 of the St. Louis Cardinals and the National League (not pictured) in the sixth inning during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Yadier Molina #4 of the St. Louis Cardinals and the National League celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the American League during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Robinson Cano #22 of the Seattle Mariners and the American League celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run in the tenth inning against the National League during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Robinson Cano #22 of the Seattle Mariners and the American League celebrates hitting a home run in the tenth inning against the National League during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Robinson Cano #22 of the Seattle Mariners and the American League celebrates hitting a home run in the tenth inning against the National League during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Robinson Cano #22 of the Seattle Mariners and the American League celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run in the tenth inning against the National League during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Robinson Cano #22 of the Seattle Mariners and the American League celebrates with teammates after they defeated the National League 2 to 1 during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Robinson Cano #22 of the Seattle Mariners and the American League and Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians and the American League celebrate defeating the National League 2 to 1 during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Justin Upton #8 of the Detroit Tigers and the American League catches a ball hit by Corey Seager #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the National League for an out in the tenth inning during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Robinson Cano #22 of the Seattle Mariners and the American League and Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians and the American League celebrate defeating the National League 2 to 1 during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Robinson Cano #22 of the Seattle Mariners and the American League celebrates with teammates after they defeated the National League 2 to 1 during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Robinson Cano #22 of the Seattle Mariners and the American League celebrates with the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award after they defeated the National League 2 to 1 during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Yonder Alonso #17 of the Oakland Athletics and the American League, Robinson Cano #22 of the Seattle Mariners and the American League and Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians and the American League celebrate after defeating the National League 2 to 1 during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Robinson Cano #22 of the Seattle Mariners and the American League celebrates with teammates after they defeated the National League 2 to 1 during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Robinson Cano #22 of the Seattle Mariners and the American League celebrates with teammates after they defeated the National League 2 to 1 during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Robinson Cano #22 of the Seattle Mariners and the American League celebrates with teammates after they defeated the National League 2 to 1 during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Andrew Miller #24 of the Cleveland Indians and the American League and Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees and the American League celebrate defeating the National League 2 to 1 during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians and the American League fields a ball in the tenth inning against the National League during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Robinson Cano #22 of the Seattle Mariners and the American League celebrates with the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award after defeating the National League 2-1 in the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Max Scherzer #31 of the Washington Nationals and the National League throws a pitch in the first inning during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees and the American League bats in the first inning against the National League All-Stars during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals and the National League catches a ball hit by Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals and the American League for an out to end the second inning during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals and the National League catches a ball hit by Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals and the American League for an out to end the second inning during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: A general view during the national anthem prior to the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals and the National League catches a ball hit by Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals and the American League for an out to end the second inning during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Jonathan Schoop #6 of the Baltimore Orioles and the American League scores a run on an RBI single by Miguel Sano #22 of the Minnesota Twins and the American League in the fifth inning during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees and the American League reacts as he flies out in the fifth inning against the National League during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Yadier Molina #4 of the St. Louis Cardinals and the National League reacts after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the American League during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • 88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 201788th MLB All-Star GameMIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Yadier Molina #4 of the St. Louis Cardinals and the National League jokes with Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians and the American League as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Categories: Indians MLB Photo Galleries Sports

