88th MLB All-Star Game – July 11, 2017 88th MLB All-Star Game MIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals and the National League catches a ball hit by Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals and the American League for an out to end the second inning during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)