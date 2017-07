146th Open Championship (British Open) – Final Round GOLF-OPEN-BRITAIN US golfer Jordan Spieth poses for pictures with the Claret Jug, the trophy for the Champion golfer of the year, in front of the Art-Deco-style clubhouse, after winning the 2017 British Open Golf Championship at Royal Birkdale golf course near Southport in north west England on July 23, 2017. Jordan Spieth won the British Open at Royal Birkdale on Sunday by three shots. It is Spieth's third major title after he won the Masters and US Open in 2015. / AFP PHOTO / Andy BUCHANAN / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images)