Cleveland Indians at Tampa Bay Rays – August 10-13, 2017 Cleveland Indians v Tampa Bay Rays ST. PETERSBURG, FL - AUGUST 13: First baseman Carlos Santana #41 of the Cleveland Indians tags out Lucas Duda #21 of the Tampa Bay Rays after Duda doubled off first base to complete the double play after hauling in the line out by Evan Longoria to end the first inning of a game on August 13, 2017 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)