  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017MLB: AUG 22 Red Sox at IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 22: Cleveland Indians third baseman Yandy Diaz (36) at bat during the third inning of the Major League Baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians on August 22, 2017, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017MLB: AUG 23 Red Sox at IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 23: Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber (28) delivers a pitch to the plate during the first inning of the Major League Baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians on August 23, 2017, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017MLB: AUG 15 Indians at TwinsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 15: Cleveland Indians Third base Jose Ramirez (11) makes contact during a MLB game between the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Indians on August 15, 2017 at Target Field in Minneapolis, MN. The Indians defeated the Twins 8-1.(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017Boston Red Sox v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 23: Fans applaud starting pitcher Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians as he leaves the game during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field on August 23, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017MLB: AUG 23 Red Sox at IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 23: Cleveland Indians first baseman Edwin Encarnacion (10) barks at the umpire after striking out during the fourth inning of the Major League Baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians on August 23, 2017, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017MLB: AUG 21 Red Sox at IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 21: Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana (41) spins out of the way of the batting helmet of Boston Red Sox infielder Eduardo Nunez (36) after making a putout at first base during the first inning of the Major League Baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians on August 21, 2017, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017Boston Red Sox v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 22: Starting pitcher Doug Fister #38 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with a teammate after allowing only one hit against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on August 22, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Red Sox defeated the Indians 9-1. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017MLB: AUG 21 Red Sox at IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 21: Boston Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez (13) is congratulated by Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) after hitting a 2-run home run during the fifth inning of the Major League Baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians on August 21, 2017, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017Boston Red Sox v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 22: Catcher Yan Gomes #7 of the Cleveland Indians watches as Chris Young #30 celebrates with Eduardo Nunez #36 of the Boston Red Sox after both scored after Nunez hit a three run home run during the eighth inning at Progressive Field on August 22, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017Boston Red Sox v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 21: Andrew Miller #24 of the Cleveland Indians reacts as he leaves the game during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field on August 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017Boston Red Sox v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 21: Roberto Perez #55 of the Cleveland Indians is painted with baby powder by his teammates after hitting a walk-off sacrifice bunt to defeat the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field on August 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the Red Sox 5-4. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017Boston Red Sox v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 21: Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates after scoring to tie the game during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field on August 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017Boston Red Sox v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 22: Second baseman Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Indians tries to catch the throw as Andrew Benintendi #16 of the Boston Red Sox steals second during the first inning at Progressive Field on August 22, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017Boston Red Sox v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 23: Starting pitcher Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians pitches to Andrew Benintendi #16 of the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Progressive Field on August 23, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017Boston Red Sox v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 23: Eduardo Nunez #36 of the Boston Red Sox jokes with his teammates during a pitching change during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on August 23, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017Boston Red Sox v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 23: Jay Bruce #32 of the Cleveland Indians hits a single during the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field on August 23, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017Boston Red Sox v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 23: Fans applaud starting pitcher Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians as he leaves the game during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field on August 23, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017Boston Red Sox v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 23: Eduardo Nunez #36 of the Boston Red Sox complains about a called strike three by home plate umpire Alan Porter #64 during the first inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on August 23, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017Boston Red Sox v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 23: Outfielders Brock Holt #12 Mookie Betts #50 and Andrew Benintendi #16 of the Boston Red Sox celebrate after the Red Sox defeated the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on August 23, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Red Sox defeated the Indians 6-1. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017Boston Red Sox v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 23: Edwin Encarnacion #10 of the Cleveland Indians hits a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field on August 23, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017Boston Red Sox v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 24: Starter Trevor Bauer #47 of the Cleveland Indians pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field on August 24, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017Boston Red Sox v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 24: Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians gestures to fans after scoring on a solo home run during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field on August 24, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017Boston Red Sox v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 24: Rajai Davis #25 of the Boston Red Sox jokes with a teammate as he runs off the field after the eighth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on August 24, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the Red Sox 13-6. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017Boston Red Sox v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 24: Outfielders Jay Bruce #32, Brandon Guyer #6 and Bradley Zimmer #4 of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after the Indians defeated the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field on August 24, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the Red Sox 13-6. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017Boston Red Sox v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 24: Giovanny Urshela #39 of the Cleveland Indians hits in a fielder's choice, RBI ground ball during the second inning against the Boston Red Sox bat at Progressive Field on August 24, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017Boston Red Sox v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 24: Roberto Perez #55 of the Cleveland Indians hits an RBI single during the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field on August 24, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017Boston Red Sox v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 24: Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off relief pitcher Blaine Boyer #51 of the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Progressive Field on August 24, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017Boston Red Sox v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 24: Mitch Moreland #18 of the Boston Red Sox rounds the bases on a solo home run during the third inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on August 24, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017Boston Red Sox v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 24: Jay Bruce #32 of the Cleveland Indians hits a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field on August 24, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017Boston Red Sox v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 24: Mookie Betts #50 of the Boston Red Sox rounds the bases on a triply to left by Xander Bogaerts #2 as left fielder Brandon Guyer #6 of the Cleveland Indians can't get to the ball during the fourth inning at Progressive Field on August 24, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017Boston Red Sox v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 24: Starting pitcher Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after giving up a hit during the third inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on August 24, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017Boston Red Sox v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 21: Starting pitcher Mike Clevinger #52 of the Cleveland Indians pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field on August 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017Boston Red Sox v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 21: Catcher Christian Vazquez #7 of the Boston Red Sox watches as Brandon Guyer #6 of the Cleveland Indians scores on a sacrifice bunt by Roberto Perez #55 of the Cleveland Indians to end the game at Progressive Field on August 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the Red Sox 5-4. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017Boston Red Sox v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 21: Jay Bruce #32 celebrates with Roberto Perez #55 and Brandon Guyer #6 of the Cleveland Indians after all scored on a home run by Perez during the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field on August 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017Boston Red Sox v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 21: Roberto Perez #55 of the Cleveland Indians hits a three run home run during the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field on August 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017Boston Red Sox v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 21: Brandon Guyer #6 of the Cleveland Indians is safe at first as starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez #52 of the Boston Red Sox misses the tag during the fourth inning at Progressive Field on August 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017Boston Red Sox v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 22: Starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco #59 of the Cleveland Indians pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field on August 22, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017Boston Red Sox v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 22: Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates with Jason Kipnis #22 after scoring on a solo home run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field on August 22, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017Boston Red Sox v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 22: Jackie Bradley Jr. #19 of the Boston Red Sox scores on a double by Eduardo Nunez #36 as catcher Yan Gomes #7 of the Cleveland Indians tries to make the tag during the seventh inning at Progressive Field on August 22, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox – August 21-24, 2017Boston Red Sox v Cleveland IndiansCLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 22: Eduardo Nunez #36 of the Boston Red Sox throws out Yan Gomes #7 as Bradley Zimmer #4 of the Cleveland Indians is out at second for a double play to end the second inning at Progressive Field on August 22, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  •  Next Gallery Strikes For Kids - Aug. 22, 2017
Categories: Indians MLB Photo Galleries Sports

More Latest Photos

Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox - August 21-24, 2017Pictures from the Indians and Red Sox splitting their 4-game set at Progressive Field this week
Strikes For Kids - Aug. 22, 2017
The Newest Cavaliers: Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder and Ante ZizicThe Cavaliers acquired three players and a pick for Kyrie Irving on Tuesday.
New York Giants At Cleveland Browns - Aug. 22, 2017
Cleveland Indians at Kansas City Royals - August 18-20, 2017Cleveland Indians at Kansas City Royals - August 18-20, 2017
Cleveland Indians at Minnesota Twins - August 15-17, 2017Cleveland Indians at Minnesota Twins - August 15-17, 2017

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

92.3 The Fan Tailgate
August 27: Pet-A-Palooza
September 14, 2017

Listen Live

Listen