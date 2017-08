Cleveland Indians at New York Yankees – August 28-30, 2017 Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees - Game One NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 30: Brett Gardner #11 of the New York Yankees is caught stealing second base during the first inning by the tag from Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians in the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)