2017 AL Wild Card: Yankees Beat Twins 8-4 American League Wild Card Game - Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 03: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Aaron Hicks #31 and Brett Gardner #11 after defeating the Minnesota Twins in the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on October 3, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees defeated the Minnesota Twins with a score of 4 to 8. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)