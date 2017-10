New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Indians – 2017 ALDS Game One Divisional Round - New York Yankees v Cleveland Indians - Game One CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 05:Edwin Encarnacion #10 of the Cleveland Indians grounds out on a broken bat during the first inning against the New York Yankees during game one of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 5, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)