Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions – October 28, 2017 Penn State v Ohio State COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 28: Parris Campbell #21 of the Ohio State Buckeyes fumbles the ball on the second play from scrimmage in the first quarter after being hit by Shaka Toney #18 of the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium on October 28, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. Penn State recovered the fumble. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)