  • Happy Birthday LeBron JamesJames shoutsLOS ANGELES - JANUARY 4: LeBron James #23 of St. Vincent-St. Mary's High School shouts out instructions during the Ninth Annual Pangos Dream Classic game against Mater Dei High School at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on January 4, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)(Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
  • Happy Birthday LeBron JamesCleveland Cavaliers v Atlanta HawksATLANTA - DECEMBER 29: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on December 29, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • Happy Birthday LeBron JamesOrlando Magic v Cleveland Cavaliers, Game 2CLEVELAND - MAY 22: LeBron James #23 and Sasha Pavlovic #3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrate after James made the game winning three pointer against the Orlando Magic in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2009 Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on May 22, 2009 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • Happy Birthday LeBron JamesCleveland Cavaliers v Chicago Bulls, Game 4CHICAGO - APRIL 25: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers signals to teammates after making a three-point shot against the Chicago Bulls in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2010 NBA Playoffs at the United Center on April 25, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cavaliers defeated the Bulls 121-98. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
  • Happy Birthday LeBron JamesLebron James posesCLEVELAND - OCTOBER 3: Lebron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers poses for a portrait during NBA Media Day at Gund Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory copyright notice: Copyright 2003 NBAE (Photo by: Nathaniel S. Butler /NBAE via Getty Images)
  • Happy Birthday LeBron James2005 got milk? Rookie ChallengeDENVER - FEBRUARY 18: LeBron James #23 and Carmelo Anthony #15 of the Sophmore Team stand on the court in the got milk? Rookie Challenge game against the Rookie Team during 2005 NBA All-Star Weekend at Pepsi Center on February 18, 2005 in Denver, Colorado. The Sophomores defeated the Rookies 133-106. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2005 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
  • Happy Birthday LeBron JamesMiami Heat v Atlanta HawksATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 12: LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat waits for a free throw against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on February 12, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)LeBron James of the Miami Heat / (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • Happy Birthday LeBron James2012 NBA Finals Practices and Media AvailabilitiesOKLAHOMA CITY, OK - JUNE 11: LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat attends NBA Finals Media Availability on June 11, 2012 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2012 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)LeBron James / (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
  • Happy Birthday LeBron JamesMiami Heat v Cleveland CavaliersCLEVELAND, OH - MARCH 20: LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat looks over at a fan during a break in the action of the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at The Quicken Loans Arena on March 20, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2013 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)(Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
  • Happy Birthday LeBron JamesOklahoma City Thunder v Miami Heat - Game FiveMIAMI, FL - JUNE 21: LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat answers questions from the media next to the Larry O'Brien Finals Championship trophy during his post game press conference after they won 121-106 against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Five of the 2012 NBA Finals on June 21, 2012 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
  • Happy Birthday LeBron JamesOlympics Day 16 - BasketballLONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: LeBron James #6 of the US Men's Senior National Team celebrates against Spain during their Men's Gold Medal Basketball Game on Day 16 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the North Greenwich Arena on August 12, 2012 in London, England. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2012 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
  • Happy Birthday LeBron JamesOlympics Day 16 - BasketballLebron James of United States holds his gold medal after defeating Spain in the Men's Basketball gold medal game on Day 16 of the London 2012 Olympics Games at North Greenwich Arena on Aug. 12, 2012 in London, England. (credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • Happy Birthday LeBron JamesNew York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersCLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 30: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on after a play in the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena on October 30, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Happy Birthday LeBron JamesCleveland Cavaliers v Brooklyn NetsNEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 08: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers wears an "I Can't Breathe" shirt during warmups before his game against the Brooklyn Nets during their game at the Barclays Center on December 8, 2014 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)President Barack Obama applauded NBA star Lebron James for wearing his “I Can’t Breathe” protest shirt during a pre-game warmup last week. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • Happy Birthday LeBron James466751984CLEVELAND, OH - MARCH 18: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Quicken Loans Arena on March 18, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** LeBron JamesLeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Quicken Loans Arena on March 18, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio.(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Happy Birthday LeBron JamesBoston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers- Game OneCLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 19: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates during the game against the Boston Celtics in Game One of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the NBA Playoffs on April 19, 2015 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)(Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
  • Happy Birthday LeBron JamesCleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game ThreeBOSTON, MA - APRIL 23: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers goes up for a dunk against the Boston Celtics during Game Three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2015 NBA Playoffs on April 23, 2015 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
  • Happy Birthday LeBron James2015 NBA Finals - Game FiveOAKLAND, CA - JUNE 14: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reatcs in the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors during Game Five of the 2015 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 14, 2015 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
  • Happy Birthday LeBron JamesLeBron James Visits "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"NEW YORK, NY - JULY 14: LeBron James Visits "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center on July 14, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty Images for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon")
  • Happy Birthday LeBron JamesNew York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersCLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 4: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against the New York Knicks on November 4, 2015 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
  • Happy Birthday LeBron JamesCleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ersPHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 10: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after a dunk against the Philadelphia 76ers on January 10, 2016 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
  • Happy Birthday LeBron JamesCleveland Cavaliers v Brooklyn NetsBROOKLYN, NY - JANUARY 20: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers stands on the court during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on January 20, 2016 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
  • Happy Birthday LeBron JamesAtlanta Hawks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FourLeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on against the Atlanta Hawks during the Eastern Conference Semifinals Game Four on May 8, 2016 at The Philips Arena in Atlanta Georgia (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
  • Happy Birthday LeBron JamesGettyImages-532015748_594_screenCLEVELAND, OH - MAY 17: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after a basket in the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on May 17, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
  • Happy Birthday LeBron JamesCleveland Cavaliers v Toronto Raptors - Game SixTORONTO, ON - MAY 27: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates their 113 to 87 win over the Toronto Raptors in game six of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on May 27, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
  • Happy Birthday LeBron James2016 NBA Finals - Game SevenOAKLAND, CA - JUNE 19: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after defeating the Golden State Warriors 93-89 in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 19, 2016 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
  • Happy Birthday LeBron James2016 NBA Finals - Game SevenOAKLAND, CA - JUNE 19: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Golden State Warriors 93-89 in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 19, 2016 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
  • Happy Birthday LeBron James2016 NBA Finals - Game SevenOAKLAND, CA - JUNE 19: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers sits with his children LeBron Jr., Zhuri and Bryce during a press conference after defeating the Golden State Warriors 93-89 in Game 7 to win the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 19, 2016 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
  • Happy Birthday LeBron JamesCleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade And RallyCLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 22: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Happy Birthday LeBron James2017 NBA Finals - Game FourCLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 09: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors speak after a foul in the third quarter in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Happy Birthday LeBron JamesChicago Bulls v Cleveland CavaliersCLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 10: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against the Chicago Bulls on October 10, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
  • Happy Birthday LeBron JamesCleveland Cavaliers Media DayINDEPENDENCE, OH - SEPTEMBER 25: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks to the media during Media Day at Cleveland Clinic Courts on September 25, 2017 in Independence, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Happy Birthday LeBron JamesNBA: Sacramento Kings at Cleveland CavaliersDec 6, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against the Sacramento Kings in the second quarter at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Happy Birthday LeBron JamesThe Cleveland Cavaliers superstar turns 33 on December 30th.
