- Happy Birthday LeBron JamesJames shoutsLOS ANGELES - JANUARY 4: LeBron James #23 of St. Vincent-St. Mary's High School shouts out instructions during the Ninth Annual Pangos Dream Classic game against Mater Dei High School at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on January 4, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
- Happy Birthday LeBron JamesCleveland Cavaliers v Atlanta HawksATLANTA - DECEMBER 29: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on December 29, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
- Happy Birthday LeBron JamesOrlando Magic v Cleveland Cavaliers, Game 2CLEVELAND - MAY 22: LeBron James #23 and Sasha Pavlovic #3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrate after James made the game winning three pointer against the Orlando Magic in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2009 Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on May 22, 2009 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
- Happy Birthday LeBron JamesCleveland Cavaliers v Chicago Bulls, Game 4CHICAGO - APRIL 25: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers signals to teammates after making a three-point shot against the Chicago Bulls in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2010 NBA Playoffs at the United Center on April 25, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cavaliers defeated the Bulls 121-98. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
- Happy Birthday LeBron JamesLebron James posesCLEVELAND - OCTOBER 3: Lebron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers poses for a portrait during NBA Media Day at Gund Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory copyright notice: Copyright 2003 NBAE (Photo by: Nathaniel S. Butler /NBAE via Getty Images)
- Happy Birthday LeBron James2005 got milk? Rookie ChallengeDENVER - FEBRUARY 18: LeBron James #23 and Carmelo Anthony #15 of the Sophmore Team stand on the court in the got milk? Rookie Challenge game against the Rookie Team during 2005 NBA All-Star Weekend at Pepsi Center on February 18, 2005 in Denver, Colorado. The Sophomores defeated the Rookies 133-106. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2005 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
- Happy Birthday LeBron JamesMiami Heat v Atlanta HawksATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 12: LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat waits for a free throw against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on February 12, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
- Happy Birthday LeBron James2012 NBA Finals Practices and Media AvailabilitiesOKLAHOMA CITY, OK - JUNE 11: LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat attends NBA Finals Media Availability on June 11, 2012 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2012 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
- Happy Birthday LeBron JamesMiami Heat v Cleveland CavaliersCLEVELAND, OH - MARCH 20: LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat looks over at a fan during a break in the action of the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at The Quicken Loans Arena on March 20, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2013 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
- Happy Birthday LeBron JamesOklahoma City Thunder v Miami Heat - Game FiveMIAMI, FL - JUNE 21: LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat answers questions from the media next to the Larry O'Brien Finals Championship trophy during his post game press conference after they won 121-106 against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Five of the 2012 NBA Finals on June 21, 2012 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
- Happy Birthday LeBron JamesOlympics Day 16 - BasketballLONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: LeBron James #6 of the US Men's Senior National Team celebrates against Spain during their Men's Gold Medal Basketball Game on Day 16 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the North Greenwich Arena on August 12, 2012 in London, England. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2012 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
- Happy Birthday LeBron JamesOlympics Day 16 - Basketball
- Happy Birthday LeBron JamesNew York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersCLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 30: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on after a play in the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena on October 30, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
- Happy Birthday LeBron JamesCleveland Cavaliers v Brooklyn NetsNEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 08: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers wears an "I Can't Breathe" shirt during warmups before his game against the Brooklyn Nets during their game at the Barclays Center on December 8, 2014 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
- Happy Birthday LeBron James466751984CLEVELAND, OH - MARCH 18: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Quicken Loans Arena on March 18, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** LeBron James
- Happy Birthday LeBron JamesBoston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers- Game OneCLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 19: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates during the game against the Boston Celtics in Game One of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the NBA Playoffs on April 19, 2015 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
- Happy Birthday LeBron JamesCleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game ThreeBOSTON, MA - APRIL 23: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers goes up for a dunk against the Boston Celtics during Game Three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2015 NBA Playoffs on April 23, 2015 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE
- Happy Birthday LeBron James2015 NBA Finals - Game Five
- Happy Birthday LeBron JamesLeBron James Visits "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"
- Happy Birthday LeBron JamesNew York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers
- Happy Birthday LeBron JamesCleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers
- Happy Birthday LeBron JamesCleveland Cavaliers v Brooklyn Nets
- Happy Birthday LeBron JamesAtlanta Hawks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Four
- Happy Birthday LeBron JamesGettyImages-532015748_594_screen
- Happy Birthday LeBron JamesCleveland Cavaliers v Toronto Raptors - Game Six
- Happy Birthday LeBron James2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven
- Happy Birthday LeBron James2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven
- Happy Birthday LeBron James2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven
- Happy Birthday LeBron JamesCleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade And Rally
- Happy Birthday LeBron James2017 NBA Finals - Game Four
- Happy Birthday LeBron JamesChicago Bulls v Cleveland Cavaliers
- Happy Birthday LeBron JamesCleveland Cavaliers Media Day
- Happy Birthday LeBron JamesNBA: Sacramento Kings at Cleveland Cavaliers
