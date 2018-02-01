Latest Photos
Sponsored By
- Cleveland Indians Equipment Truck Leaves For Spring Training – February 1, 2018Photo courtesy of the Cleveland Indians
- Cleveland Indians Equipment Truck Leaves For Spring Training – February 1, 2018Photo courtesy of the Cleveland Indians
- Cleveland Indians Equipment Truck Leaves For Spring Training – February 1, 2018Photo courtesy of the Cleveland Indians
- Cleveland Indians Equipment Truck Leaves For Spring Training – February 1, 2018Photo courtesy of the Cleveland Indians
- Cleveland Indians Equipment Truck Leaves For Spring Training – February 1, 2018Photo courtesy of the Cleveland Indians
- Cleveland Indians Equipment Truck Leaves For Spring Training – February 1, 2018Photo courtesy of the Cleveland Indians
- Cleveland Indians Equipment Truck Leaves For Spring Training – February 1, 2018Photo courtesy of the Cleveland Indians
- Cleveland Indians Equipment Truck Leaves For Spring Training – February 1, 2018Photo courtesy of the Cleveland Indians
- Cleveland Indians Equipment Truck Leaves For Spring Training – February 1, 2018Photo courtesy of the Cleveland Indians
- Cleveland Indians Equipment Truck Leaves For Spring Training – February 1, 2018Photo courtesy of the Cleveland Indians
- Cleveland Indians Equipment Truck Leaves For Spring Training – February 1, 2018Photo courtesy of the Cleveland Indians
- Cleveland Indians Equipment Truck Leaves For Spring Training – February 1, 2018Photo courtesy of the Cleveland Indians
- Cleveland Indians Equipment Truck Leaves For Spring Training – February 1, 2018Photo courtesy of the Cleveland Indians
- Cleveland Indians Equipment Truck Leaves For Spring Training – February 1, 2018Photo courtesy of the Cleveland Indians
- Cleveland Indians Equipment Truck Leaves For Spring Training – February 1, 2018Photo courtesy of the Cleveland Indians
- Cleveland Indians Equipment Truck Leaves For Spring Training – February 1, 2018Photo courtesy of the Cleveland Indians
- Cleveland Indians Equipment Truck Leaves For Spring Training – February 1, 2018Photo courtesy of the Cleveland Indians
- Cleveland Indians Equipment Truck Leaves For Spring Training – February 1, 2018Photo courtesy of the Cleveland Indians
- Cleveland Indians Equipment Truck Leaves For Spring Training – February 1, 2018Photo courtesy of the Cleveland Indians
- Cleveland Indians Equipment Truck Leaves For Spring Training – February 1, 2018Photo courtesy of the Cleveland Indians
- Cleveland Indians Equipment Truck Leaves For Spring Training – February 1, 2018Photo courtesy of the Cleveland Indians
- Cleveland Indians Equipment Truck Leaves For Spring Training – February 1, 2018Photo courtesy of the Cleveland Indians
More Latest PhotosCleveland Indians Equipment Truck Leaves For Spring Training - February 1, 2018The Cleveland Indians equipment truck left Progressive Field around 11:30 AM Thursday morning, bound for Goodyear, AZ.Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat - January 31, 2018Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat - January 31, 2018Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons - January 30, 2018Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons - January 30, 2018Super Bowl LII Opening Night - Jan. 29, 2018Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons - January 28, 2018Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons - January 28, 201892.3 The Fan at Epilepsy Association Winter Walk – January 27, 201892.3 The Fan at Epilepsy Association Winter Walk – January 27, 2018
More From CBS Cleveland