Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 - Feb. 4, 2018

  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL-EAGLES-PATRIOTSOn the final play of the game, Rob Gronkowski (#87) of the New England Patriots, swarmed by the Philadelphia Eagles, fails to catch the long pass from Patriots quaterback Tom Brady (out of frame) during Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on February 4, 2018. The Philadelphia Eagles scored a stunning 41-33 upset victory over the New England Patriots to win their first ever Super Bowl after a costly Tom Brady fumble ended the quarterback's tilt at history. / AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: The scoreboard show the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman holds the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Philadelphia Eagels fans hold up a newspaper while celebrating the defeat of the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL-EAGLES-PATRIOTSRecording artist Pink sings the US National Anthem before the start of Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots at US Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII PregameMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Recording artist Pink performs the National Anthem during the Super Bowl LII Pregame show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII PregameMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Recording artist Pink performs the National Anthem during the Super Bowl LII Pregame show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: A general view as Pink sings the national anthem prior to Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Singer-Actor Leslie Odom Jr. sings "America the Beautiful" prior to Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Alshon Jeffery #17 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a 34 yard pass, over Eric Rowe #25 of the New England Patriots, for a touchdown during the first quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: LeGarrette Blount #29 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a touchdown on a 21-yard run against the New England Patriots during the second quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Chris Hogan #15 of the New England Patriots catches a 43-yard reception against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: James White #28 of the New England Patriots runs the ball for a 26-yard touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles makes a 1-yard touchdown reception during the second quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a 1-yard touchdown reception against the New England Patriots during the second quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: LeGarrette Blount #29 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a touchdown on a 21-yard run against the New England Patriots during the second quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: LeGarrette Blount #29 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: A Philadelphia Eagles fan reacts against the New England Patriots during the second quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Corey Clement #30 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates scoring a 22-yard touchdown reception against the New England Patriots in the third quarter of Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Corey Clement #30 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a 22-yard touchdown reception against the New England Patriots in the third quarter of Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles waits as his touchdown pass to Corey Clement (not pictured) is reviewed during the third quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Stephen Gostkowski #3 of the New England Patriots kicks a point after against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL-EAGLES-PATRIOTSCorey Clement (L) of the Eagles scores against the Patriots during Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on February 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Timothy A. CLARY / ALTERNATIVE CROP (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after a 26-yard touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Chris Hogan #15 of the New England Patriots scores a 26-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter of Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Chris Hogan #15 of the New England Patriots catches a 26-yard pass for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts against the New England Patriots during the third quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots catches a 5-yard pass for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: An American flag is unfurled during the national anthem prior to Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles passes the ball against the New England Patriots during the third quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Corey Clement #30 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with Jay Ajayi #36, LeGarrette Blount #29, Zach Ertz #86, and Mack Hollins #10 after a 22-yard touchdown catch against the New England Patriots during the third quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Devin McCourty #32 of the New England Patriots makes the tackle attempt on Torrey Smith #82 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots makes a 4-yard touchdown reception against Ronald Darby #41 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots celebrates his 4-yard fourth quarter touchdown reception against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots throws a 4-yard touchdown pass to teammate Rob Gronkowski #87 (not pictured) against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 4th quarter of Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots has the ball stripped by Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles late in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws an 11 yard touchdown pass against Malcom Brown #90 of the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles dives into the endzone for a 11-yard touchdown against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a 11 yard touchdown pass against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Jake Elliott #4 of the Philadelphia Eagles kicks a 46-yard field goal against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts after fumbling the ball during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Johnson Bademosi #29 of the New England Patriots reacts after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts after losing Super Bowl LII to the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33 at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL-EAGLES-PATRIOTSNew England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (C) leaves the field after losing Super Bowl LII to the Philadelphia Eagles at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on February 4, 2018. The Eagles won 41-33 / AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Owner Jeffrey Lurie of the Philadelphia Eagles raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles is presented the Vince Lombardi Trophy after his teams 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with his daughter Lily Foles after his 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after his teams 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots has the ball stripped by Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles late in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Head coach Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
  •  Next Gallery Super Bowl LII Halftime Show: Justin Timberlake - Feb. 4, 2018
Categories: NFL Photo Galleries Sports

More Latest Photos

Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 - Feb. 4, 2018
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show: Justin Timberlake - Feb. 4, 2018
Cleveland Indians Equipment Truck Leaves For Spring Training - February 1, 2018The Cleveland Indians equipment truck left Progressive Field around 11:30 AM Thursday morning, bound for Goodyear, AZ.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat - January 31, 2018Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat - January 31, 2018
Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons - January 30, 2018Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons - January 30, 2018
Super Bowl LII Opening Night - Jan. 29, 2018

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Fan Bowl II: SOLD OUTFebruary 11th at noon! Join us for the fun.
Download The New Radio.Com App
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

Listen