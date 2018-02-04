Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018 AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL-EAGLES-PATRIOTS On the final play of the game, Rob Gronkowski (#87) of the New England Patriots, swarmed by the Philadelphia Eagles, fails to catch the long pass from Patriots quaterback Tom Brady (out of frame) during Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on February 4, 2018. The Philadelphia Eagles scored a stunning 41-33 upset victory over the New England Patriots to win their first ever Super Bowl after a costly Tom Brady fumble ended the quarterback's tilt at history. / AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)