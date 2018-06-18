Versailles, IN (CBS Local)- We’ve all been stuck behind that one car on the highway that’s going too slowly in the left hand lane but refuses to move over. Now, an Indiana State Police Officer is getting national attention for attempting to remedy that on I-65.
According to a tweet from Sergeant Stephen Wheeles’ account, he pulled over a vehicle on Saturday afternoon for driving too slowly in the left lane.
The tweet went viral with over 18,000 retweets and plenty of replies thanking the officer for enforcing this rule of the road. Some Twitter users tried to lure Officer Wheeles’ to their local P.D.
One user did have a question for the officer in regards to this rule.
To which Officer Wheeles’ responded kindly explaining what is behind the “spirit of the law”.