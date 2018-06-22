Ryan Mayer

Minor league baseball promotions bring us some of the most entertaining moments in sports on a consistent basis. That trend continued last night when the Houston Astros Triple-A affiliate, the Fresno Grizzlies, played as the Zamunda Lions on Thursday night for their game against the Albuquerque Isotopes to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of the movie “Coming To America”. It was glorious.

Last night, the Houston Astros' Triple-A team, the Fresno Grizzlies, played as the Zamunda Lions to honor "Coming to America." And it was glorious. 📷 @FresnoGrizzlies pic.twitter.com/7pUwmX3qM5 — Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) June 22, 2018

The re-brand seemed to work as the Lions (Grizzlies) shut out the Isotopes 8-0 thanks to nine innings of two-hit ball thrown by starter Cy Sneed. The team’s Twitter account rebranded to the Lions too and they had plenty of fun throughout the night.

I have come for my son Akeem…#ComingToFresno pic.twitter.com/atIbW6gPru — Zamunda Lions 🦁 (@FresnoGrizzlies) June 22, 2018