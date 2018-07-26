MIAMI, Fla. (CBS Local) – A Florida police officer was arrested after she allegedly kicked a visibly pregnant woman in Miami Beach.

It happened Wednesday night just after 8:30 p.m. Eastern time in the area of Espanola Way and Washington Avenue.

North Miami Beach officer Ambar Pacheco reportedly told police she kicked the woman in the stomach after the woman’s boyfriend kicked her sister in the face.

“I saw red and beat the s–t out her,” the 26-year-old said, according to her arrest report.

When Miami Beach police arrived, they noticed the woman, who was eight months pregnant, in visible pain. She was taken to Mount Sinai hospital where she delivered a healthy baby.

Pacheco has been charged with a felony count of aggravated battery.

[H/T CBS Miami]