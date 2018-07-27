CHICAGO, IL– Weigel Broadcasting Co. has announced the launch of a new multicast entertainment television network- Start TV, beginning Monday, September 3, 2018, in association with CBS Television Stations. Start TV showcases strong and resourceful female leading characters in a lineup of contemporary and proven procedural dramas. Each lead character and series embody a boldness and determination to “start” leading the way, seeking the truth, solving the crime and defending the innocent.

Start TV Network will boast an impressive collection of talented and award-winning actresses including: Kyra Sedgwick, Patricia Arquette, Julianna Margulies, Christine Baranski, Bonnie Bedelia, Taraji P. Henson, and Jill Hennessy.

The network will launch with an original seven-day-a-week strip schedule this September with episodes airing every day at the same time, Monday through Sunday. This convenient format allows viewers to tune in and “Start” watching any day or time they choose. Headliner programs will be showcased with multiple episodes airing each day in multi-hour blocks.

“We are excited to launch the Start TV Network with the CBS Television Stations,” said Neal Sabin, Vice Chairman of Weigel Broadcasting Co. “Each of these acclaimed TV series is built around compelling female lead characters and portrayed by amazing award-winning actresses. This is an exciting network concept and great opportunity to present these proven procedural dramas.”

CBS Television Stations will add Start TV to their stations: WCBS New York, KCBS Los Angeles, WBBM Chicago, KYW Philadelphia, KTVT Dallas-Ft. Worth, KPIX San Francisco, WUPA Atlanta, WBZ Boston, KSTW Seattle, WTOG Tampa-St. Petersburg, WWJ Detroit, WCCO Minneapolis-St. Paul, WFOR Miami, KCNC Denver, KOVR Sacramento, KDKA Pittsburgh and WJZ Baltimore. Start TV will also be seen on cable outlets in each of these markets. Weigel Broadcasting Co. owned stations in St Louis, MO; Utah; Milwaukee, WI; Rockford, IL; and South Bend, IN will carry the Start TV Network.

“We are pleased to partner with our friends at Weigel Broadcasting to launch Start TV,” said Peter Dunn, President, CBS Television Stations. “Our CBS Television Network primetime audience has enjoyed great success with procedural dramas for many years. We are excited to feature The Good Wife and many other compelling series in the Start TV line-up as a great companion to our CBS programming.” The following popular procedural drama series will air on Start TV. Network programming begins Monday, September 3, 2018:

• The Closer starring Kyra Sedgwick as a Deputy Police Chief running the LAPD’s Priority Homicide Division with an unorthodox style that helps her solve the toughest and most sensitive cases.

• The Good Wife starring Julianna Margulies and Christine Baranski follows a woman who must return to work as a lawyer to provide for her family, after her husband is jailed following a political scandal. Series begins January, 2019.

• Medium starring Patricia Arquette as a suburban mom who balances family life while solving mysteries with her special gift for communicating with the deceased.

• Crossing Jordan starring Jill Hennessy as a brilliant medical examiner who goes above and beyond to solve cases despite her spotty career and mercurial ways. Series begins January, 2019.

• Cold Case starring Kathryn Morris as a lone female detective who finds her calling by unraveling and re-thinking previously unsolved, older crimes.

• Profiler starring Ally Walker as an exceptional doctor working with Federal agencies toinvestigate and solve violent crimes. Haunted by tragedy, she also searches for her husband’s elusive killer.

• The Division, starring Bonnie Bedelia, Taraji P. Henson, and Nancy McKeon as very different female cops in San Francisco trying to find success in their personal and professional lives.

For more information on Start TV, visit www.starttv.com and follow Start TV on social media @starttvnetwork. Be sure to tune-in this September as television “starts” all over again!