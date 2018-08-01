FLORENCE, Ky. (CBS Local) – A man in Kentucky is giving new meaning to the phrase “don’t try this at home.” The dance instructor and professional stunt worker was hospitalized after failing to jump over a moving car.

Dre Nuzum reportedly tried to flip over a moving car in a Florence parking lot on July 28. “He was attempting a side flip over a car, which, like, I know he can do, and I’m pretty sure he was practicing it all day,” fellow teacher Dylan Morton told WCPO. “He planned for a month in advance.”

Florence police say Nuzum’s stunt went horribly wrong and he slammed into the windshield of the oncoming car. The seriously injured stuntman was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.

The dance instructor’s friends defended Nuzum’s actions, citing his love of dance, stunt work, and parkour for driving him to take on high-risk challenges.

“For the people out there who are saying, ‘Oh, just don’t flip over cars,’ it’s not stupid to him,” Morton added. “It’s something that he lives for.”

Nuzum was still hospitalized as of July 30. It’s not known how fast the car was moving when it struck the dance instructor or who was driving the vehicle.