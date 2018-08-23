ARMONK, N.Y. (CBS Local) – Would you feel uncomfortable if a drone watched your every move at work? What if that drone brought you coffee when you needed it most?

IBM has filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for their idea of a camera-equipped drone that hovers over you, watching your pupil dilation and facial expressions to judge if you need more coffee.

Coffee-delivering drones in the office? IBM inventors say yes https://t.co/sjJxVq3m0R pic.twitter.com/FWO0DTc9b9 — NY Business Journal (@NYBizJournal) August 22, 2018

Thomas Erickson, the patent’s lead inventor has reportedly retired from IBM, but says the project would use hardware and “artificial intelligence” to track an employee’s coffee needs, according to Fortune. The idea was reportedly developed as a way to save workers from making mistakes while on the job, by delivering a caffeine boost at the right moment.

“IBM encourages our researchers to pursue their interests even though not all of their inventions become commercial products,” spokeswoman Amanda Carl said in an email, obtained by KHOU. “By publishing their inventions as patents, we give our researchers the recognition they deserve and make their work public, so it can inspire new innovations.”

Costa Coffee reportedly tried a similar coffee drone last year in Dubai however, that drone was delivering iced coffee to local beach goers.