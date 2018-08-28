Ryan Mayer
There seems to be a new unwritten rule in baseball. If you catch a foul ball in your beer, you must then chug the beer with the ball still in the cup. We’ve seen it a couple of times already this season and last night, a fan during the Chicago Cubs-New York Mets game made sure to abide by the rule.
He even made sure to tip hit hat to the crowd afterwards. Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo must have been impressed as he promptly hit an RBI double to tie the game at one.
Fellow fans on Twitter praised the man for his form.
However, a fan of the rival Brewers was unimpressed by the feat.
At any rate, the night was a success for the Cubs on the field as well, as they went on to beat the Mets 7-4 and extended their lead in the N.L. Central to 4.5 games over the St. Louis Cardinals.