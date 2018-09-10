FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A young mother and her daughter drowned Saturday after their car was swept off a road due to flash floods in Fort Worth. The car went into a 20-foot-deep culvert where it submerged.

The family identified the mother as 18-year-old Jessica Romero and her daughter as two-year-old Llaylanii. Romero’s aunt was stunned by the news.

Mary Hernandez believes her niece was headed to the babysitter to drop off her daughter before work. The car was swept away by floodwaters near Loop 820 and Wilbarger.

Bystanders could only watch as firefighters recovered their bodies from the car submerged in high water.

Hernandez was heartbroken to hear the mother and daughter were trapped inside the car as the floodwater got higher.

“She pulled over because her car was stalling, and she didn’t want to go through the rain. Other cars that were coming pushed her in,” said Hernandez. “They said it was pretty deep. It’s hard. They’re just two innocent people.”

A GoFundMe page was set up to raise money for their funerals.

A third person died Saturday due to the flash floods in Fort Worth after he was trapped in his car not far from where the mother and daughter died. That man was identified as 69-year-old Eddy Volpp.